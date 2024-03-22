BJP Wants to Conduct Polls Like N Korea, China, Russia; India Becoming Pakistan: Ashok Gehlot

Jaipur: Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday claimed that the BJP wants to conduct polls in the manner they are held in North Korea, China and Russia, where results are decided by the ruling party while alleging that the country is moving towards becoming Pakistan.

Criticising the Centre for freezing Congress' bank accounts, Gehlot said efforts are on to destroy democracy. He claimed that the accounts have been seized without any reason.

"If the bank account of a person is seized, how can he run the family? Congress' bank accounts have been seized without any reason. Penalty can be imposed for flouting the rules. But, how can the accounts be seized all together? Congress had received Rs 199 crore in 2018. Of which, Rs 14.40 lakh came in cash and the rest was received through cheque. Based on this, the bank accounts have been seized and Income Tax (IT) Department has withdrawn Rs 115 crore from the accounts. We all know under whose instruction the IT Department works? India is now moving towards becoming Pakistan," Gehlot said.

Accusing the Centre of destroying democracy, Gehlot asked whether India is following North Korea, China and Russia in conducting polls. "Will there be further elections or not? If elections are held, they will be like North Korea, China and Russia, where the ruling party decides who will win. So long, we have been accusing Pakistan of not having democracy. Now, there is no rule of law here. Are we moving in that direction? This should be a matter of concern for everyone," he said.

Echoing the same, state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasara said that ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in 2014, democracy is under continuous threat and the Opposition parties are being attacked by misusing constitutional institutions.

"Demonetisation was done suddenly to win the elections of Uttar Pradesh. During the Lok Sabha elections in 2019, politics was done regarding Pulwama and now the accounts of the Congress have been seized. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been sent to jail for joining the India alliance. Presently, efforts are on to scare, threaten, harass and force people to surrender," he said.

Leader of Opposition Tikaram Julie said BJP talks about crossing 400 seats, but the situation is the opposite as their MPs and leaders are leaving the party. "There are only two people running the BJP. Opposition leaders are being raided and arrested. More than 20 MLAs of Delhi have gone to jail in false cases. There is no democracy left," Julie said.