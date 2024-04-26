BJP's Tejasvi Surya Booked For Seeking Votes on Grounds of Religion: EC

Bengaluru: A case was booked against BJP MP and Bangalore South Candidate Tejasvi Surya for allegedly posting a video on a social media platform and soliciting votes on the grounds of religion, the Election Commission said on Friday.

He is contesting against Congress candidate Sowmya Reddy, daughter of Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy. Taking to 'X', the Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer posted: "Case is booked against Tejasvi Surya MP and candidate of Bengaluru South PC on April 25 at Jayanagar police station for posting a video on X handle and soliciting votes on the grounds of religion."

Pertinently, Karnataka recorded a turnout of 63.90% till 5 pm as polling happened in 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in the southern state on Friday. The voting that began at 7 am ended by 6 pm. The segments where elections were held on Friday were: Udupi-Chikmagalur, Dakshina Kannada, Chitradurga, Tumkur, Mysore, Chamarajanagar, Bangalore Rural, Bangalore North, Bangalore Central, Bangalore South and Chikkballapur.

Out of the 14 segments that went to polls today, the highest turnout of 74.87 percent was recorded in Mandya. The least was 48.61 percent in Bangalore Central.

Bangalore Rural is witnessing a tight contest between Congress' D K Suresh-- MP and brother of Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar-- and Dr C N Manjunath, a noted cardiologist and son-in-law of former PM H D Deve Gowda. The Congress is contesting in all 14 seats, BJP has fielded nominees in 11 and its alliance partner JD(S), which joined the National Democratic Alliance in (NDA) in September last year, in three -- Hassan, Mandya and Kolar.