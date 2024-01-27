Bihar Political Turmoil Live updates: Nitish Kumar likely to resign on Sunday

Patna(Bihar): The buzz around Nitish Kumar's defection to NDA is hitting the headlines amid the political upheaval in Bihar. Will the Bihar Chief Minister Minister Nitish Kumar break the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) and shift allegiance to Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)?
Here are all the live updates on and around the Bihar political turmoil:
Hindustani Awam Morcha chief Jitan Ram Manjhi said," Our loyalty lies with PM Narendra Modi. All decisions taken by our Prime Minister will be acceptable to us.
Nitish Kumar likely to resign by Sunday: Source; RJD leaders go in huddle at Rabri's residence
JDU MLAs to meet Nitish Kumar at his residence.
According to the sources, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is set to offer his resignation to the Governor today.
Trouble mounted for the Lalu family as the Rouse Avenue Court of Delhi took cognizance of the Enforcement Directorate's chargesheet and issued summons to Bihar's former Chief Minister Rabri Devi, daughters Misa Bharti, Hema Yadav and other accused.
At the RJD meeting in Patna, Deputy CM and party leader Tejashwi Yadav said, "CM Nitish Kumar was and is respectable. Many things are not under his (Nitish Kumar) control. RJD's allies in the 'Mahagathbandhan' always respected the Chief Minister...," ANI quoted sources.
Amid political uncertainities, Bihar state BJP President Samrat Choudhary reached the official residence of Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular (HAM-S) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi in Patna on Saturday afternoon.
Pankaj Singh, Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA said that the political turmoil is not only restricted to Bihar but it is going on in the whole INDIA bloc. Singh added that as the elections come closer, the INDI alliance will be divided in bits and pieces.
Bihar BJP core committee meeting is over in Patna. "Nitish Kumar is still the CM and Tejashwi Yadav is the Deputy CM, what can I say on this...," says Union Minister Giriraj Singh.
The RJD meeting is concluded. RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha said, "A positive meeting was held. Discussion on several things was done. All the issues whether from the national or state level, everything were discussed during the meeting. It was a legislature meeting, Lalu Yadav, Dy CM (Tejashwi Yadav) all MLAs, everyone was present. We all have authorised Lalu Yadav to take the decision..."
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said, "RJD and Congress party are corrupt, dynastic parties. This is a party that fights only for its family...RJD and Congress have nothing to do with the problems and difficulties of the people."
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh claimed that his party chief, Mallikarjun Kharge, tried to talk to Nitish Kumar several times. "I can formally say that Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge tried to talk to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar not just once, but several times. However, the Bihar CM is busy," Jairam said.
A positive news has come for the INDIA bloc from Bihar's neighbouring state, Uttar Pradesh. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has announced his party's alliance with the Congress. Akhilesh said that they are "off to a good start" with 11 "strong" Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh.
On whether Nitish Kumar will go with NDA, Vikassheel Insaan Party(VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani said, "I am not aware of anything. The government has not fallen yet, Nitish Kumar-led Mahagathbandan government in Bihar is still there..."
"The INDIA alliance is on the brink of a collapse. We had succeeded in bringing all non-Congress parties together but alliance is falling apart. In Punjab and Bihar, the alliance has nearly collapsed. Similarly, in West Bengal, the alliance is falling apart," says JD(U) leader KC Tyagi.
Nitish Kumar has lost his credibility, says Congress.
RJD leaders have arrived at the residence of party leader and Bihar deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, in Patna and the party meeting is underway.
Senior BJP leader Radha Mohan Singh on Saturday met Governor Rajendra Arlekar. Singh, a former Union minister, however, made it clear that he had visited Raj Bhavan to hand over the invitation for a function in his Lok Sabha constituency of East Champaran, and declined to comment on the political situation in Bihar.
As per sources, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar won't put in his papers on Saturday contrary to speculations. He has a busy itinerary coming up including meeting with his trusted aides and party legislators, lined up for the day at his residence.
Bharatiya Janata Party's Core Committee meeting is currently underway in Patna amid speculations of Nitish Kumar-led JDU severing ties with RJD in the state. BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi, Giriraj Singh and Samrat Choudhary are in attendance.
The BJP Legislators and all office bearers will meet today at party office at 4 pm amid Bihar political turmoil.
Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge said that he doesn't have any information on JD(U) leaving the INDIA bloc. "I have written a letter to them and tried to speak to them. But don’t know what’s on Nitish Kumar’s mind. Tomorrow I’ll go to Delhi and take full stock of the situation. Let’s see what will happen," Kharge said.
According to sources, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has reportedly declined an invitation to join the Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' as it enters Bihar on January 30.
Lok Janshakti Party(Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda, at the Union Home Minister's residence in Delhi.