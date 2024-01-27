Bihar Political Turmoil Live updates: Nitish Kumar likely to resign on Sunday

Patna(Bihar): The buzz around Nitish Kumar's defection to NDA is hitting the headlines amid the political upheaval in Bihar. Will the Bihar Chief Minister Minister Nitish Kumar break the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) and shift allegiance to Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)?

Here are all the live updates on and around the Bihar political turmoil:

7.20 pm

Hindustani Awam Morcha chief Jitan Ram Manjhi said," Our loyalty lies with PM Narendra Modi. All decisions taken by our Prime Minister will be acceptable to us.

6.46 pm

Nitish Kumar likely to resign by Sunday: Source; RJD leaders go in huddle at Rabri's residence