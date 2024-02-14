Bengal Minister Asks Theatre Groups to Reject NSD Proposal to Perform Play Praising BJP Govt, PM

Kolkata (West Bengal): Bengal's theater universe has been shaken by a letter from the National School of Drama (NSD) registrar requesting all organisations that have received funding under the "guru shishya parampara (repertory grant)" scheme to present a new production based on three themes: "Vasudeva Kutumbakam," "Panch Pran," and "Vikashit Bharat."

The reference to PM Modi's speech at the G20 summit in a phrase from the play's script, "Lo Aai Wapas Sone Ki Chiridya," is the cause. State Education Minister, Bratya Basu has asked state theater organisations to turn down the proposal from the NSD to present the one-act play that glorifies the BJP government.

The well-known actor and theater figure raised concerns about the Center stopping to grant funds that if theater organisations disobey the guidelines,

Strongly criticising the Centre's guidelines, Basu said, "Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the BJP government at the Center sent a short script of a play to all the theater groups in West Bengal glorifying the Prime Minister of the country. They asked it to be performed across the state."

Basu took to social media to express his conviction that most Bengali theater companies, being Left-leaning and secular, would turn down such a suggestion.

According to him, the NSD has asked all theater organizations to put on a play with themes that are strongly related to the BJP's program, like "Vasudeva Kutumbakam," "Panch Pran," and "Viksit Bharat."

“And in case you don’t toe the line, central government grants and funds would be stopped. I am confident as most of the theatre groups in Bengal are secular and Left aligned, it would reject such a proposal,” Basu wrote on X in Bengali.

Thespian Kaushik Sen expressed similar concerns to that of Basu's, alleging that theater organisations are under pressure to support the goals of the BJP administration and that they face grant withdrawal threats if they do not. Sen said, "The groups have been threatened with having their grants terminated if they don't comply."

According to Sen, the amount of money given to theater organisations each year varies from Rs 12 to Rs 15 lakh, depending on how much work each group does.

Eminent theater personality Shyamal Chakraborty, director of Ranglok theater troupe, sarcastically said that undoubtedly the script sent by the central government is of very low quality as it is translated through Google translator. Several thespians offered mixed reactions.

Actor Debesh Chattapopadhyay was among those who refused to take part, calling the plan a cheap 'propaganda'. On the other hand, theatre artiste Rudraprasad Sengupta did not find any issues with it. Bibhas Chakraborty refuted any reference to a grant being withdrawn due to non-participation and stated that the NSD notice contained nothing offensive.

Meanwhile, film actor and BJP leader Rudranil Ghosh retaliated against state minister Basu and accused him of keeping mum when the state government stopped the theatre festival. "Why was he silent when the theatre artistes were beaten up?"

State opposition leader Subhendu Adhikari lashed out at the TMC-led government and said that the central government is right in its decision. "Those who promote statism, patriotism, nationalism such as Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Vallabhbhai Patel, deserve the grant of the Government of India."

He also said that the Prime Minister does not want to be praised but has spoken about the stalwarts of the country who fought for freedom. Sukanta Mazumdar, the president of the state BJP, said that Basu was disseminating false information and that not all groups have to adopt the plea.

“The web of misinformation and lies that @basu_bratya is spreading among the masses is devastating and undermines the very fabric of cultural inclusivity of our Nation. He should first consult a dictionary to understand the difference between “interested groups” and “all groups,” he posted.