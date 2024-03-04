Asha Workers Immunise Children Amid Heavy Snowfall in Himachal Pradesh

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 2 hours ago

Fulfilling the commitment to their duties, Asha workers completed the Pulse Polio Campaign in heavy snowfall in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu on Sunday.

On the occasion of Pulse Polio Immunisation Day, the Asha worker of Himachal Pradesh's Kullu completed their duty in heavy snowfall and rain.

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh): Fulfilling the commitment towards their duties, Asha workers completed the Pulse Polio drive in heavy snowfall in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu on Sunday. Nirma, an Asha worker of Jari Community Health Centre in the Malana of Kullu district, with the polio drop kit crossed a 15 km snowy road and administered the polio drops to the children at Malana village. Similarly, Asha workers Nirmala and Sena said that they faced many problems on the snowy roads amid heavy snowfall.

Kullu Chief Medical Officer Nagraj Pawar said that over 29,000 children have been administered pulse polio drops on the occasion of Pulse Polio Immunisation Day in Kullu. He said that around 28,000 children were administered polio drops at 402 booths established in the district while some children in high-risk areas and others were administered polio drops at 10 transit booths established at different places in the district.

The medical officer further stated that children in the age group of zero to five years were administered polio drops in the district. Over 94.12 per cent of the target has been achieved in the Kullu district. The children of those parents, who were unable to receive polio due to heavy snowfall in the high-altitude areas of the district, will be administered pulse polio drops from door to door on March 4 and on March 5.

