Army Trains Soldiers on Newly Introduced AK-203 Rifle in Madhya Pradesh

Jabalpur: The Grenadiers Regimental Center in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur is imparting training to the army soldiers to operate the newly introduced AK-203 rifle, which has been made in India on Indo-Russian technology.

The group of soldiers from the Central command of the army have taken training in operating the new AK-203 rifle at the Grenadiers Regimental Center. It is believed that after the training, the trainee soldiers will impart training to soldiers of the army and other security agencies to operate the latest rifle.

The AK-203 rifle is touted to be much more effective than the previous two rifles--AK-47 and INSAS rifle-- and is ahead in firepower.

The AK-203 rifle is light in weight at 3.8 kg and its fire power is slightly more than both these rifles. This rifle can hit the target accurately up to about 800 meters and can fire 50 more rounds per minute than the INSAS rifle. That means an AK-203 rifle can fire up to 700 rounds in a minute.

Given its lightweight, the rifle is also expected to ease the burden on the soldiers who have to keep the gun hanging on their shoulders throughout the day.

The military weaponry has so far been dominated by the AK-47 due to its low weight and good firepower. The arrival of AK-203 on the scene is set to end the reign of AK-47.

The gun is very simple to use and can be assembled in a short period of time. Being completely manufactured in India, this gun will prove to be economically beneficial for the government and give a major boost to the Centre's 'Make in India' initiative.