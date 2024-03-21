Akhilesh Yadav Snaps Ties with Apna Dal (Kameravadi) in Uttar Pradesh

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Akhilesh Yadav Snaps Ties with Apna Dal (Kameravadi) in Uttar Pradesh

Samajwadi Party had gone into an alliance with Apna Dal (Kameravadi) for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. However, after the party announced candidates for three Lok Sabha seats in the state yesterday, Akhilesh Yadav has called off the alliance.

Lucknow: The political friendship between Apna Dal (Kameravadi) and Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh, which started from the 2022 Assembly elections, ended on Thursday with the latter snapping ties with the former. The development came a day after Apna Dal (Kameravadi) announced candidates for three Lok Sabha seats in the state.

At a press conference at the party headquarters, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said there was an alliance with Apna Dal (Kameravadi) in the 2022 assembly elections but the alliance no longer exists in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Apna Dal (Kameravadi) had announced the three candidates without discussing it with the Samajwadi Party. Later this evening, Yadav clearly indicated snapping ties with the party by fielding a candidate from Mirzapur seat, from where Apna Dal (Kameravadi) has already fielded its candidate. Thus, both the parties have announced their own candidates for this seat.

Meanwhile, national president of Lok Dal Sunil Singh has offered to support the India Alliance. At the press conference with Yadav, Singh said that Lok Dal is continuously fighting for the interests of farmers.

Former Chief Minister, Yadav, said democracy will survive if BJP is defeated. "If BJP loses, the Constitution will be saved. If BJP loses, farmers will get jobs and MSP. We have a very old relationship with Lok Dal. Sunil Singh's father Rajendra Singh and Neta ji had family like relations. As there has been no bigger leader than Chaudhary Charan Singh to provide rights to the farmers in the country, we will follow his path," Yadav said.

On seizure of the account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Yadav said that BJP is capable of doing much more harm. "That's why I said it is important to be careful while voting. If we do not protect the booth, we will not be able to compete with the BJP," he added.

Read more

  1. Stalin, Akhilesh among INDIA bloc leaders to attend concluding rally of Rahul-led yatra in Mumbai
  2. Congress to Deploy Coordinators in All 80 LS Seats in UP; Discusses Plan with Akhilesh Yadav
  3. Is Election Commission working under pressure: Akhilesh on Goel's resignation

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive | The Science Behind Waves, Storms, Tsunamis and their Prediction: NIOT Scientist Explains

Getting Acne Even in 30s and 40s? Know All Reasons and Treatment

Why India is Emerging as a Big Player in Sri Lanka’s Renewable Energy Sector

Explained: What Makes Indians Happy

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.