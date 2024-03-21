Akhilesh Yadav Snaps Ties with Apna Dal (Kameravadi) in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: The political friendship between Apna Dal (Kameravadi) and Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh, which started from the 2022 Assembly elections, ended on Thursday with the latter snapping ties with the former. The development came a day after Apna Dal (Kameravadi) announced candidates for three Lok Sabha seats in the state.

At a press conference at the party headquarters, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said there was an alliance with Apna Dal (Kameravadi) in the 2022 assembly elections but the alliance no longer exists in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Apna Dal (Kameravadi) had announced the three candidates without discussing it with the Samajwadi Party. Later this evening, Yadav clearly indicated snapping ties with the party by fielding a candidate from Mirzapur seat, from where Apna Dal (Kameravadi) has already fielded its candidate. Thus, both the parties have announced their own candidates for this seat.

Meanwhile, national president of Lok Dal Sunil Singh has offered to support the India Alliance. At the press conference with Yadav, Singh said that Lok Dal is continuously fighting for the interests of farmers.

Former Chief Minister, Yadav, said democracy will survive if BJP is defeated. "If BJP loses, the Constitution will be saved. If BJP loses, farmers will get jobs and MSP. We have a very old relationship with Lok Dal. Sunil Singh's father Rajendra Singh and Neta ji had family like relations. As there has been no bigger leader than Chaudhary Charan Singh to provide rights to the farmers in the country, we will follow his path," Yadav said.

On seizure of the account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Yadav said that BJP is capable of doing much more harm. "That's why I said it is important to be careful while voting. If we do not protect the booth, we will not be able to compete with the BJP," he added.