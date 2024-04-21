Ajmer Researcher Gets power Bill worth over 9.53 Cr for one Month; authorities regret 'human error'

Jaipur: Amid the Rajasthan government's several schemes to incentivise solar energy power, a researcher from Jaipur got Rs 9.53 crore of electricity bill in his house even after installing solar panels for a period of one year.

Rajiv Tiwari from Ajmer was at a loss to understand how for 10-kilowatt solar panel was installed last year, he was 'slapped 'with a monthly bill of Rs 9.53 crore. Tiwari said that there are five members living in the house, and the air conditioner is used only for a few hours a day.

He further opened the bill list of the previous months and said an amount of Rs 3,418 was received in November 2023, Rs 3,650 in December 2023, Rs 818 in January 2024, Rs 6967 in February this year, and the bill that came in March was Rs 319.

After the installation of solar panels, consumption did not go above 1,000 units. In April, the consumption has been shown to be 825 units in a month, while the bill is Rs 9.53 crore.

Thereafter, when JVVNL's (Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited) XEN, which stands for executive engineer, came asked about this matter, he called it a human error. He further assured that the bill would be rectified and sent again.