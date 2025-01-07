Palamu: With the arrival of winter, migratory birds have started flocking to Jharkhand’s Palamu, Garhwa, and Latehar regions. These migratory birds cover over 1,000 kilometres to reach their winter havens. Many species have returned to their favourite spots, while some birds have been seen in the region for the first time.

Over 180 Bird Species Flock To Jharkhand’s Palamu Tiger Reserve (ETV Bharat)

The Palamu Tiger Reserve (PTR), along with locations like the Sone, Koel, and Sukhladari rivers in Gadwa, is bustling with activity as the birds settle in for the season. Kamaldah Lake in PTR, a hotspot for migratory birds, is hosting a variety of species again this year.

Among the species spotted here include the Asian Openbill, Red-wattled Lapwing, Eurasian Moorhen, Gadwall, Northern Pintail, Little Cormorant, Grey Wagtail, Pond Heron, Pied Kingfisher, Little Ringed Plover, and White-throated Kingfisher. The Little Ringed Plover, an Indian bird, has been recorded in PTR for the first time, officials said.

Authorities at the PTR have stepped up security and created a safe environment for the birds. “Kamaldah Lake is a favourite spot for migratory birds. We’ve increased security around the lake and ensured their natural habitat remains undisturbed,” said Prajeshkant Jena, Deputy Director of PTR.

The reserve is currently home to 180 species of birds, many of which migrate here only during winter. Apart from PTR, several ponds across Palamu, Garhwa, and Latehar districts have also become gathering spots for avian guests this season.