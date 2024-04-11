Jharkhand: Efforts to Save Tiger Habitat of Palamu through Azolla

Palamu (Jharkhand): An initiative is being taken to save the habitat of tigers through Azolla. Azolla is a species similar to algae and grass used for animal fodder.

Azolla is high-protein fodder. Officials said Azolla is now being prepared to be given to the villagers around Asia's famous Palamu Tiger Reserve (PTR) so that they can use it as animal fodder.

Officials said that there are about four lakh cattle present in the PTR. "These cattle go to PTR every day for fodder. Preventing cattle from going into the forest is a big challenge for the PTR management. Cattle are also affecting the habitat and ecosystem of tigers in PTR. PTR management is planning to adopt Azolla to stop the cattle," officials added.

What is Azolla? Why is Palamu Tiger Reserve management resorting to this?

Azolla is high in protein. Professor Surendra Kumar said Azolla is a very high protein fodder. "It is very beneficial for milch animals. Feeding Azolla increases milk production by 20 per cent. Its use does not cause diseases to animals," Kumar elaborated.

PTR wants to stop the cattle from going into the forests with the help of Azolla. Palamu Tiger Reserve management in collaboration with Latehar district administration has prepared a plan for the adoption of Azolla.

Latehar district administration has prepared a plan to provide Azolla to the villagers through DMFT funds. This scheme is meant for PTR and its surrounding villages. Initially, Azolla is to be given to the people of 10 to 12 villages and the plan is to bring it from Maharashtra, officials added.

There are over 260 villages in and around PTR. Prajeshkant Jena, Deputy Director of Palamu Tiger Reserve, said initially Azolla will be given to the people of 10 to 12 villages located around Betla National Park under the pilot project.

"Along with this, villagers will be trained regarding its production. Villagers will be given information about Azolla so that they can use it. PTR management is working on such a plan to prevent cattle from entering the forest," Jena said.

Jena added Azolla can be produced throughout the year and even heat does not affect it much. "Along with the use of Azolla, villagers will also be encouraged to produce Burmese compost," Jena concluded.