Usain Bolt Elected As Ambassador For ICC T20 World Cup 2024

Hyderabad: The International Cricket Council (ICC) have unveiled eight-time Olympic medalist Usain Bolt as the ambassador for the T20 World Cup 2024. The tournament is set to kick off on June 1 this year and will last till 29 June.

With a few weeks to go before the competition, the announcement will play a role in its promotion. Bolt has been an immensely successful athlete in the Olympic Games and the ICC will benefit from him playing the role of ambassador.

“The International Cricket Council (ICC) have announced Olympic legend Usain Bolt as an ambassador for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, which will be played in the West Indies and USA from 1-29 June 2024,” ICC stated in a media release.

"The announcement comes a few weeks ahead of the start of the biggest cricket carnival spectacle ever that will inspire a new generation of fans. Bolt’s global appeal alongside his out of this world athletic achievements and ability to transcend boundaries makes him a perfect fit for the biggest T20 World Cup ever," the statement added.

"As an ambassador, Bolt will play a key role in promoting the event, starting with a cameo appearance in next week’s release of the event’s official anthem music video alongside iconic artists Sean Paul and Kes. The eight-time Olympic Gold medallist will also attend T20 World Cup matches in the West Indies and be part of fan engagement events promoting the sport within the United States," the ICC stated.

Currently, most of the top-notch cricketers are busy playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and they will have a short window to prepare for the marquee tournament starting in a few days after the conclusion of the cash-rich league. Bolt expressed his delight after being anointed in the role.

"I am thrilled to be an ambassador for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. Coming from the Caribbean where cricket is a part of life, the sport has always held a special place in my heart, and I look forward to attending West Indies matches at the World Cup and making a contribution to the growth of cricket globally," he stated.