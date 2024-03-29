Tennis Great Roger Federer to Receive a Doctor of Humane Letters Degree

author img

By AP (Associated Press)

Published : Mar 29, 2024, 9:48 AM IST

Legendary tennis player Roger Federer will deliver the commencement address and receive an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree at the June 9 ceremony in Hanover at Dartmouth College in June.

Legendary tennis player Roger Federer will deliver the commencement address and receive an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree at the June 9 ceremony in Hanover at Dartmouth College in June.

Concord: Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer will deliver the commencement address at Dartmouth College in June, the Ivy League school said.

Federer will address graduates and receive an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree at the June 9 ceremony in Hanover. Dartmouth President Sian Leah Beilock, a Federer fan, said on Thursday she was thrilled to welcome him to campus.

"Roger Federer is undeniably one the greatest athletes of all time, but it's the evident joy that he always found on the court that stays with me, and that I think will resonate most with the Class of 2024," she said in a statement.

Federer retired in 2022 at age 41 after a superlative career that spanned nearly a quarter-century and included 20 Grand Slam titles and a statesman's role. In 2003, he created a foundation that has since invested more than $96 million in early education programs serving millions of children living in poverty in Switzerland and six African countries.

An announcement video Beilock and Federer recorded earlier this month plays up the tennis star's preference for playing on grass. After Beilock frets about snow and mud covering the Dartmouth Green, Federer says, "I am so excited and honored to be your Commencement speaker this year, and, of course, I hope I see you on the Big Green in June."

Read More

  1. Indian Wells 2024: Djokovic Thrashes Vukic on His Return; Coco Gauff Rallies to Avoid Early Exit
  2. Novak Djokovic hoping to play into his 40s like good friend Tom Brady

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Tale of Human-Penguin Friendship: 'Maruti' Finds Home & Solace at Indian Antarctic Station

Holi 2024: How Different States Celebrate the Festival of Colours in India

Explained: Election Duty Exemption - The Four Options Govt Employees Can Use

Getting Acne Even in 30s and 40s? Know All Reasons and Treatment

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.