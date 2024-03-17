Taekwondo Player Aruna Tanwar Qualifies for Paris Paralympics

Hyderabad: Taekwondo player Aruna Tanwar became the Indian athlete to secure the 37th Paris Paralympic Quota for India by bagging a medal in the K44 U-47kg category on Sunday in the Asian Paralympics Qualifier. This will be the successive Paralympics for her. In the 2021 Games, Aruna became the first-ever Indian Taekwondo player to qualify for the Paralympics courtesy of receiving a wild card entry. Notably, 2023 was the best year for the athlete as she won a bronze medal at the Asian Para Games.

"We are beyond thrilled to announce that NCOE Lucknow's very own Taekwondo superstar Aruna Tanwar has officially qualified for the Paris Paralympics 2024!" Sports Authority of India (SAI) on X. India has ensured 36 quota places across seven disciplines in the Paralympics. Aruna, who comes from Haryana's Bhiwani district, is the sole taekwondo player book a berth in the Games.

At the Asian Paralympic Qualifier, the Indian team has sent a three-member contingent. Apart from Aruna Muskan (U-52 Kg) and A Linciya (U-65kg) in the women's weight divisions Sadham Hussain (U-63kg) were the other Indian para-athletes to compete in the qualifiers. Aruna last won three golds in the Australia Open Para Taekwondo Championship, the President Cup Para Taekwondo Championship and the Oceania Para Taekwondo Championship.