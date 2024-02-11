Sandeep Patil Expresses His Gratitude to Former BCCI Chief Jagmohan Dalmiya

Kolkata (West Bengal) : Former India cricketer Sandeep Patil believes that the ODI World Cup win in 1983 under Kapil Dev took Indian cricket to the pinnacle and the power of the Indian Cricket Board increased in world due to former BCCI chief Jagmohan Dalmiya.

"It was during his (Dalmiya's) tenure that Indian cricket changed its course," Sandeep Patil, a member of the 1983 World Cup winning Indian cricket team said at the centenary celebration ceremony of Boys Sangh Club in south Kolkata.

Late Jagmohan Dalmiya was associated with this club and ground. "Jagmohan Dalmiya has contributed a lot to Indian cricket. I have always received his help and support. Dalmiya was truly an amazing man."

Meanwhile, Sandeep Patil, who played 29 Tests, quipped, "Now I don't watch much cricket, I am happily retired". Sandeep Patil did nor speak on the ongoing Test series against England or star batter Virat Kohli's unavailability for the series.

Cricket Association of Bengal President Snehasish Ganguly, Jagmohan Dalmiya's son and Indian Premier League (IPL) Governing Council member Abhishek Dalmiya, Kolkata mayor Firhad Hakim and actor Ranjan Singh Mallick were present for the event.

Meanwhile, Snehasish Ganguly said, "In my playing career, I played the first match of CAB League on this ground against the Boys Association. Later, when I got a chance with the Bengal team, I prepared for the Irani Trophy on this ground. I have many memories about the Boys Sangh Club."

Abhishek Dalmiya, on his part, spoke about his family's connection with the iconic club and narrated the story of his father Jagmohan Dalmiya's double century.