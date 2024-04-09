‘RIP Pakistan domestic cricket’; Mohammad Hafeez reacts on Amir, Wasim Comeback To National Squad

Hyderabad: Mohammed Hafeez has taken a dig at Pakistan’s team selection for the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced a 17-member squad for the series and the roster included some bold choices. Left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir and left-arm spinner Imad Wasim returned to the lineup after reversing their retirement a few days back. The board decided to include both of the players as Haris Rauf is sustaining an injury while Mohammad Nawaz is struggling with his form.

Hafeez took to the ‘X’ taking a dig at team selection and tweeted ‘#RIP Pakistan domestic cricket’

Amir last played for the national side in 2020 and retired a year later. However, with the recent change in PCB management, he reversed his decision and made himself available for the T20 World Cup to be played this year. Imad Wasim retired from international cricket in 2023 but made himself available to be selected in the national side this year.

Notably, Pakistan have also included Usman Khan in the squad who was banned by UAE recently for breaching the obligations owed to the Emirates Cricket Board. The team announced by PCB also includes five non-travelling reserves.

The series between Pakistan and New Zealand will kick off on April 18 while it will conclude on April 27 in Lahore with the fifth and final fixture of the series.