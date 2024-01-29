Jadeja, Rahul ruled out of second Test against England; Sarfaraz gets maiden India call-up

Hyderabad/Visakhapatnam: Star India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and batter KL Rahul have been ruled out of the second Test against England, which will be played in Visakhapatnam, starting February 2, the BCCI said on Monday.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah in a media statement stated that Jadeja sustained a hamstring injury during play on the fourth day of the first Test in Hyderabad while KL Rahul complained of a right quadriceps pain.

"The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring the progress of the duo," the statement said.

The Men's Selection Committee, headed by former India pacer Ajit Agarkar, have added Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan, slow-left arm orthodox bowler Sourabh Kumar and all-rounder Washington Sundar to India's squad.

The BCCI also stated that Saransh Jain has been named as a replacement for Washington Sundar in the India A squad for the third and final multi-day game against England Lions starting February 1 in Ahmedabad. It also added that pacer Avesh Khan will continue to travel with his Ranji Trophy team, Madhya Pradesh and will join the Test squad if required.

26-year-old Sarfaraz, a right-handed prolific batter, plays for domestic giants Mumbai. He has amassed 3,912 runs from 45 first-class matches, with an unbeaten 301 as his highest score. He has 14 first-class hundreds and 11 half-centuries. Sarfaraz made his first-class debut for Mumbai against Bengal at Eden Gardens from December 28-31, 2014.

Sourabh Kumar has played 68 first-class matches and grabbed 290 wickets.

Sarfaraz made 161 for India A against England Lions at Ahmedabad.

India's updated Squad for 2nd Test vs England: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Dhruv Jurel (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (Vice Captain), Avesh Khan, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Washington Sundar and Sourabh Kumar.