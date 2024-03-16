Adrenal Rush for Motorsports Enthusiasts: Kashmir to Host Its First Ever Formula-4 Car Race

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Updated : 52 minutes ago

Car race file pic

Confirming the development, a spokesperson for the Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department said that the first ever Formula-4 car race will be held in Kashmir from Lalit Ghat to Nehru Park on Sunday, March 17 along a picturesque 1.7km route along the boulevard.

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Kashmir valley is revving up for an exhilarating spectacle as it gears up to host its first ever Formula-4 car race, promising an adrenaline-fueled extravaganza for motorsports aficionados.

Scheduled to take place from Lalit Ghat to Nehru Park on Sunday, March 17, this high-octane event will feature renowned Formula drivers showcasing their skills along a picturesque 1.7km route along the boulevard.
Ahead of the mega sporting event, Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, presided over a pivotal meeting to ensure seamless arrangements for the event.

Expressing confidence in the race's potential to captivate the youth and ignite their passion for Formula-4 sports, Bidhuri emphasized its significance in fostering new opportunities for sports enthusiasts and potentially elevating adventure tourism in the region.

With safety as a paramount concern, Bidhuri directed concerned officers to meticulously prepare the route, ensuring smooth navigation by leveling the road and repairing potholes. Rigorous safety measures have been put in place, including the installation of C-type 2-tier barricades, deployment of medical teams and ambulances, and comprehensive security arrangements.

The meeting saw the participation of various dignitaries, including the Vice Chancellor of the Lake Conservation and Management Authority (LCMA), Director of Tourism, and representatives from Racing Promotions Private Ltd., underscoring the collaborative efforts invested in making this historic event a resounding success.

The Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department also confirmed the event to be held on Sunday, March. Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, a spokesperson for the Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department wrote in a post, “Formula 4 car show at Dal Lake Boulevard on 17th March 10.30am onwards . Get ready for an exhilarating experience! Save the date and see you there”.

  1. Read more: Formula E cancels Hyderabad E-Prix, alleges breach of contract by new Telangana govt
  2. MotoGP: Want to give my heart to the fans, says Bezzecchi after clinching inaugural Grand Prix of India
  3. MotoGP: Cabs only with passengers having race pass are to be allowed inside arena by Noida Traffic cops
Last Updated :52 minutes ago

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Summer Is Here: How Much Water You Should Drink Daily

In An Era of Automatic Mode, Indians Still Choose Manual Cars; Here's Why

Punjab: Replica of Statue Of Liberty On House Roof of NRI in Jalandhar

Chamba Handkerchief Worth Rs 1 Lakh, What Is Its Specialty?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.