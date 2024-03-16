Adrenal Rush for Motorsports Enthusiasts: Kashmir to Host Its First Ever Formula-4 Car Race

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Kashmir valley is revving up for an exhilarating spectacle as it gears up to host its first ever Formula-4 car race, promising an adrenaline-fueled extravaganza for motorsports aficionados.

Scheduled to take place from Lalit Ghat to Nehru Park on Sunday, March 17, this high-octane event will feature renowned Formula drivers showcasing their skills along a picturesque 1.7km route along the boulevard.

Ahead of the mega sporting event, Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, presided over a pivotal meeting to ensure seamless arrangements for the event.

Expressing confidence in the race's potential to captivate the youth and ignite their passion for Formula-4 sports, Bidhuri emphasized its significance in fostering new opportunities for sports enthusiasts and potentially elevating adventure tourism in the region.

With safety as a paramount concern, Bidhuri directed concerned officers to meticulously prepare the route, ensuring smooth navigation by leveling the road and repairing potholes. Rigorous safety measures have been put in place, including the installation of C-type 2-tier barricades, deployment of medical teams and ambulances, and comprehensive security arrangements.

The meeting saw the participation of various dignitaries, including the Vice Chancellor of the Lake Conservation and Management Authority (LCMA), Director of Tourism, and representatives from Racing Promotions Private Ltd., underscoring the collaborative efforts invested in making this historic event a resounding success.

The Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department also confirmed the event to be held on Sunday, March. Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, a spokesperson for the Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department wrote in a post, “Formula 4 car show at Dal Lake Boulevard on 17th March 10.30am onwards . Get ready for an exhilarating experience! Save the date and see you there”.