SRH IPL 2024 squad update: Sri Lankan Spinner Viyaskanth Replaces Hasaranga at Sunrisers Hyderabad

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 21 hours ago

Updated : 21 hours ago

Sunrisers Hyderabad have named Sri Lankan spinner Vijayakanth Viyaskanth to replace Wanindu Hasaranga in the squad.

Sunrisers Hyderabad have named Sri Lankan spinner Vijayakanth Viyaskanth to replace Wanindu Hasaranga in the squad. Viyaskanth has joined SRH at his base price of INR 50 Lakhs.

Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad have signed Sri Lankan leggie Vijayakanth Viyaskanth to replace Wanindu Hasaranga who has been ruled out of the tournament due to injury.

Hasaranga was set to ply his trade for SRH for the first time in the history of the IPL as the franchise bought him for a value of Rs 1.5 crore at the players’ auction last December. But, a chronic pain in his left foot ruled out the possibility of him appearing for the franchise in the season.

“Sunrisers Hyderabad have signed Vijaykanth Viyaskanth as a replacement for the injured Wanindu Hasaranga for the remainder of the Tata Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. Vijaykanth, a leg-spinner from Sri Lanka, has represented his country in a solitary T20 International so far. He joins the Tata IPL at his base price of INR 50 lakhs,” an official media release read.

Hasaranga represented Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for a couple of seasons after being purchased at a value of INR 10.75 Crores at the IPL 2022 auction. The leg-spinner had an excellent maiden season for RCB, picking 26 wickets but was released last year by the team. Viyaskanth is also a leg-spinner and he has represented Sri Lanka in one T20I.

