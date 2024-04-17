IPL 2024 | Shikhar Dhawan Shares Emotional Note For His Son Zoravar

Hyderabad: Punjab Kings’ captain Shikhar Dhawan has shared an emotional message on his social media handle for his son Zoravar recently.

Dhawan is leading Punjab Kings in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) and the franchise has two victories to their name along with four defeats in the campaign so far. The left-handed batter is not in reckoning for the selection but the PBKS management has trusted him with the leadership role.

In the middle of the season, Dhawan has now shared an emotional message for his son Zorawar. He uploaded a couple of pictures holding a jersey with his son’s name printed on the back of it. He posted the image with the caption "You’re Always with Me, My Boy,".

Notably, Dhawan married Ayesha Mukherjee in 2013 and their marriage lasted for eight years before the couple was separated due to divorce. A Delhi court granted the divorce on grounds of 'cruelty'. However, his son is with his mother and the cricketer has been posting on his social media handles for a long time.

Dhawan continues to recover from a niggle he sustained during the IPL 2024, In his absence, left-arm pacer Sam Curran continues to captain the team till the south-paw recovers from injury. PBKS are currently at the bottom half of the points table with two wins and four defeats from 6 matches. They are in seventh place with four points to their tally.

PBKS’ next game will be against five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) who are languishing in eighth place at Mullanpur.