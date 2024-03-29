IPL 2024 | RCB vs KKR: Kolkata's Collective Batting Display Helps Them Secure 7-wicket Win

Bengaluru: Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru by seven wickets on Friday thanks to brilliant batting exploits from Sunil Narine (47 off 22 balls) and Venkatesh Iyer (50 off 30 balls).

Batting first, Royal Challengers Bengaluru posted a total of 182 for 6 riding on Virat Kohli's brilliant knock of unbeaten 83 runs. Harshit Rana and Andre Russell picked two wickets each. In the chase, Venkatesh Iyer scored a half-century while Sunil Narine played a knock of 47 runs.

KKR won with 19 balls to spare and became the first team in this season of the Indian Premier League to win an away game.

Over 16.5 (186/3)

10 runs from the last over and Shreyas Iyer finishes the game with a six. KKR becomes the first team to win from away this season.

Yash Dayal bowls a slower ball outside off on the first delivery and Venkatesh loses his wicket as he tries to slog the ball but is caught in the deep midwicket. Nine runs from the over.

Venkatesh kicks off the over from Siraj with a six-over deep square leg for a maximum. The left-handed batter completed his fifty in just 29 balls. 17 runs were taken from the over and KKR need only 16 runs now to seal their second win of the fixture.

Winning seems to be just a formality for KKR as need to score less than run-a-ball from here on. Vyshak tried pace variation in the over but KKR batters are playing comfortably as they don’t have any pressure to increase the tempo. Six runs from the over.

Venkatesh walks down the track to smack a boundary in the extra cover region and the KKR batters get seven runs from the over. Run rate isn’t a factor of concern for the side as they are in a commanding position.

It seems that short balls are not troubling Venkatesh while Shreyas is playing the bouncers with caution. Five runs from the over and the batting side are on their way to an easy chase.

Venkatesh Iyer advances down the track and whacks the second delivery of the over in the deep mid-wicket region for a maximum. Another boundary in the square region and then played a pull over deep fine leg for a six. 20 runs from the over and KKR heading for an easy win.

RCB have opted for the strategy of attacking Shreyas Iyer with short deliveries and Vyshak troubled him on a few occasions as well. KKR are in a good position to win and the bowling team needs to take wickets as soon as possible if they want to make a comeback in the game.

Venkatesh Iyer dances down the track to punish Mayank Dagar with a six. The duo don’t have any concerns regarding the required run rate as they are already scoring at a rapid rate. 11 runs from the over.

RCB brought in Vijaykumar Vyshak as an impact player and he bowled well in his first over. The pacer gets the wicket of Phillip Salt as the owner tried to pull a short delivery and Cameron Green took an easy catch at deep square-leg. Four runs from the over.

Mayank Dagar is introduced into the attack with the hope that he will provide a breakthrough and the spinner delivers. An inch-perfect yorker to shatter the stumps of Narine who was looking dangerous. Venkatesh Iyer comes to the crease. Quality bowling from Dagar as he leaks only four runs from his first over.

Narine continues his onslaught in the sixth over as he pulls the third delivery from Yash Dayal for a maximum over deep midwicket. Next, a maximum straight down the ground. A 21-run over and KKR are off to a flier.

This is just the fourth 50-plus opening stand for KKR in the IPL since 2022. Every other team has had five or more in the period, RCB leading the way with 13. Siraj is rightly attacking Narine on the short ball but he bowled it slightly back of the length on the penultimate delivery and Narine pulled it for a six. 11 runs from the over.

KKR openers could manage to add only seven runs in the fourth over bowled by Yash Dayal.

There was no stopping Sunil Narine, who hammered two sixes off pacer Alzarri Joseph as Kolkata Knight Riders amassed 14 runs in the third over and were on course for a comfortable chase. The openers have laid a strong foundation stone.

Yash Dayal conceded 14 runs in his first over as it was a dream start for Kolkata Knight Riders, who were chasing 183 runs for a win. Sunil Narine joined the party and hit Dayal for a boundary on the fourth ball of the over mid-off.

Kolkata Knight Riders were off to an aggressive start as they collected 18 runs in the first over. Philip Salt was brutal on pacer Mohammed Siraj as he struck two sixes and one four in the very first over.

End of Royal Challengers Bengaluru Innings