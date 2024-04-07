IPL 2024: KL Rahul Becomes First Player To Score 1000 Runs For LSG

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): Indian batter KL Rahul registered his name in the history books on Sunday becoming the first player for Lucknow Super Giants to score 1,000 runs in the Indian Premier League history.

He achieved this feat during the clash between LSG and Gujarat Titans of the ongoing 17th season of the IPL at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium here.

Rahul, an elegant right-handed batter, achieved the remarkable feat when he scored his 17th run of the innings against GT. The technically solid batter had racked up 983 runs for the franchise at an average of 42.73 across 27 innings before the resumption of the match. He is also the highest run-getter for the franchise in the tournament's history.

KL Rahul has been one of the consistent performers in the IPL appearing for King XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Before the match, he racked up 4256 IPL runs across 121 matches with an average of 46.26.

The 29-year-old batter also holds the record of scoring most runs for Punjab Kings (PBKS). He amassed 2548 runs in 55 matches for PBKS at an average of 56.62 and at a strike rate of 139.76. He has also smashed joint most centuries (2) for the franchise with former skipper George Bailey, the only captain who took Punjab to the final of the cash-rich league in 2014.

Rahul hasn't been at his best in the IPL 2024 so far playing knocks of 58, 15 and 20. He has scored 93 runs from three matches with an average of 31 and a strike rate of 138.8. Also, he was three sixes away from completing 300 maximums in the shortest format of the sport.