IPL 2024: RCB Officially Change Name To Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka): Captains Faf du Plessis, Smriti Mandhana and star batter Virat Kohli on Tuesday unveiled the new jersey of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) during a 'RCB Unbox 2024' at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium here.

The team’s new name and logo were also unveiled, paying homage to the rich history and tradition of the city. The team will now be known as Royal Challengers Bengaluru, a media statement issued by RCB stated.

Celebrating the spirit of passionate and enthusiastic fans of the team, the 12th Man Army — one of the most loyal fan bases in the world, the remarkable event took place for the third time and it was even more special this time, especially after the women’s team’s recent triumph in the Women’s Premier League 2024.

Kohli along with women’s team captain Mandhana and men’s team skipper Du Plessis launched the new jersey. Kohli, Du Plessis, Mohammed Siraj and Glenn Maxwell received roaring cheers from the fans as they entered the field along with other RCB stars inside the jam-packed M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Mandhana-led triumphant women’s team, who clinched the WPL 2024 crown on Sunday, was also present on the occasion as they received a special guard of honour from the men’s team amidst huge applause from the fans.

Former India pacer and RCB star R Vinay Kumar was also inducted into the RCB Hall of Fame as he joined AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle. Vinay Kumar is the third highest wicket-taker of RCB.

In an extraordinary evening, fans were also treated to some entertaining music with the electrifying performances by the renowned DJ Alan Walker along with other popular stars like Raghu Dixit, Neeti Mohan, Brotha V, Jordindian among many others.

RCB is scheduled to kick-start its campaign on Friday in the 2024 IPL opener against Chennai Super Kings at the M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai before they return to Bengaluru to play their first home game of the league on March 25.