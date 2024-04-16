IPL 2024: Glenn Maxwell Says He Wants Indefinite Break from IPL, Conveys Decision to RCB

Bengaluru: Glenn Maxwell, who is battling poor form and got into double digits only once with a top score of 28 and bagged 3 ducks in the ongoing edition of the T20 league, said he wants break from IPL as he volunteered to offer his spot to another overseas player in the Royal Challengers Bengaluru XI after registering a string of low scores in IPL 2024.

Maxwell said he approached RCB captain Faf du Plessis and the coaching staff and conveyed his "easy decision" to drop himself from the XI to take a break to allow his mind and body to recover.

According to the the Australian batter, it was high time that RCB looked at a different option in the middle order and added that he did not want to repeat mistakes from the past and get himself more into trouble.

"For me, personally, it was a pretty easy decision. I went to Faf [du Plessis] and the coaches after the last game and said I felt it was probably time we tried someone else. I want an indefinite break from IPL. I have been in this situation in the past where you can keep playing and get yourself deeper into a hole,” Maxwell said at the post-match press conference.

He continued, “I think now is actually a good time for me to give myself a bit of a mental and physical break, get my body right. If I'm required to get in during the tournament, I can hopefully get back into a really solid mental and physical space where I can still have an impact,” Maxwell said.

Monday's match was a heartbreak for RCB with lost to SRH by 25 runs at home. After being asked to chase down a mammoth 288, Bengaluru finished at 262 for 7 in 20 overs. Faf du Plessis’ men, who lost 6 out of 7 matches, are languishing at the bottom of the table with 2 points and a net run rate of -1.185.