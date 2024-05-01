IPL 2024 | PBKS Beat CSK By Seven Wickets

Chennai: Punjab Kings defeated Chennai Super Kings by seven wickets on Thursday at MA Chidambaram Stadium in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. Jonny Bairstow scored 46 runs in the chase while Rilee Rossouw played a knock of 43 runs and they powered PBKS to seven-wicket victory.

The pitch indicated slow nature throughout the match and both the teams struggled in the match to score runs. CSK batted first and Ruturaj Gaikwad scored 62 runs for the batting side. However, wickets kept tumbling from the other end and the team posted 162/7 as a result. Harpreet Brar and Rahul Chahar picked a couple of wickets each.

Live updates from the second innings

Over 16-17.5 (163/3)

Shashank Singh smacked Moeen Ali as he shuffled and hit a six to the off-spinner. The batter hit the ball towards cow corner. Nine runs in the 18th over and some good hits in the Shashank Singh helped PBKS to secure a victory.

Over 11-15 (135/3)

Bairstow’s dismissal has brought Shashank Singh to the ground. Although Bairstow walked back to the crease, Rossouw continued the carnage and he blasted a six on the bouncer bowled by Shardul Thakur in the 12th over. Shashank also hit a four with just a gentle push down the ground. Thakur sent the South African batter back to the pavilion with a full toss but he has taken PBKS in such a position where they will win the game as the required run rate is not the issue but they have to keep wickets in hand.

Over 7-10 (96/2)

The dew factor seems to be playing a role as spinners are not finding it very easy to grip the ball. Bairstow smacked a couple of boundaries in the seventh over from Ravindra Jadeja and then continued his onslaught against in the next over by Moeen Ali with a huge six over wide long-on and a boundary towards slog sweep. Bairstow is in good touch now and he played a brilliant square cut as well against Jadeja to a delivery bowled by him outside off in the ninth over. But, Bairstow’s knock came to an end as he attempted to open the face and play a shot behind the wicket. Dhoni took an easy catch and this might slow down the chase for PBKS now.

Over 0-6 (52/1)

Considering the kind of nature, the pitch has shown it seems to be another low-scoring affair which will go down the wire. Prabhsimran Singh started the innings on a bright note as he hit a four and a six in the opening over form Deepak Chahar which was later completed by Shardul Thakur as the former got injured. However, Richard Gleeson sent Prabhsimran back to the pavilion with his extra bounce in the fourth over. Rossouw is attacking from one end while Bairstow is taking his time to settle in.

Live updates from the first innings

Over 16-20 (162/7)

Wickets kept tumbling for CSK in the final phase.15 runs were taken in the 17th over but the next one turned out to be a bearer of bad news as Ruturaj, who might have upped the ante for the batting side was clean bowled by Arshdeep Singh in the 18th over. Arshdeep bowled a full-length delivery on the foof-stump as the batter tried to make room and hit the timber. Dhoni finished off the proceedings with a six and CSK breached the 160-run mark in the end.

Over 11-15 (102/3)

This might be yet another low-scoring contest as the nature of the surface is slow. Ruturaj is there at one end but his strike rate hasn’t gone up by much. The 15th over by Harshal Patel brought some sigh of relief for the batting side as CSK got 12 runs thanks to five wides from Harshal Patel. CSK will need to boost the run rate as soon as possible otherwise they will have to depend on their bowlers to defend a low target.

Over 7-10 (71/3)

Nine runs from the first two overs of the phase and it again shows that hitting on the up isn't a very easy task for the batters on the surface. The opening stand was flourishing but spinner Harpreet Brar delivered a couple of blows to the batting side as he first dismissed Rahane with a slow delivery which drifted away from the batter. His attempt at slog sweep failed and the top-edge was caught at deep mid-wicket. Then he got rid of Shivam Dube by trapping him in front of the wickets. Chahar then sent Ravindra Jadeja back to the pavilion with a leg-break in the 10th over.

Over 0-6 (55/0)

Ruturaj Gaikwad started the innings brilliantly by hitting a couple of boundaries in the second over through the off-side. Both the deliveries were short by Arshdeep and the batter punished them towards the boundary. However, run-scoring hasn’t been easy here but the fifth over from Arshdeep was quite productive for the batting side. The duo of Rahane and Ruturaj amassed 14 runs from the over and they have had a good start. The openers are scoring at a rate of around 10 now and CSK might post a big total.

Playing XI

Punjab Kings: Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran(captain), Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma(wicket-keeper), Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

Chennai Super Kings: Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad (captain), Daryl Mitchell, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(wicket-keeper), Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Richard Gleeson, Mustafizur Rahman

Toss

Punjab Kings won the toss and chose to bowl.