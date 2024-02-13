FIH Hockey Pro League: Indian Team gear up to take on The Netherlands

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 6 hours ago

The team had a tough time so far in the tournament but they would want to ink a win in the competition.

Indian women's hockey team will take on the Netherlands in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 on Wednesday. The team had a tough time so far in the tournament but they would want to ink a win in the competition.

Rourkela (Odisha): The Indian Women’s Hockey Team will play their sixth game of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 here on Wednesday when they take on the Netherlands.

The Indian women’s team has had a tough time at the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 having lost four of their five matches. After suffering a 1-2 defeat in their first match against China, the Indian Women’s Hockey team went on to lose 1-3 to the Netherlands and 0-3 to Australia before defeating the United States 3-1 in their final match of the Bhubaneswar leg.

In their first match of the Rourkela leg, India lost to 2-1.

“We haven’t got the results we have wanted but I believe we have what it takes to put on a good show and get a few points on our side," Indian skipper Savita was quoted as saying in a media statement.

"I think we are playing well in patches so if we can get more consistent with that, we can definitely go on to win more games,” quipped Sarita.

World’s No.1 team the Netherlands has an edge over the hosts. Indian Women’s Hockey Team Chief Coach Janneke Schopman termed The Netherlands as a quality side.

"But we are not short on talent or ability. We will be patient while keeping the intensity of our hockey high and try to convert any scoring opportunities we have," added Schopman.

Read More

  1. FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24: Indian Women’s Hockey Team Goes down 1-2 against China
  2. Sreejesh hands India win over Netherlands in FIH Pro League
  3. FIH Hockey Pro League: Indian Women’s Hockey Team Secures 3-1 Win against US

TAGGED:

Hockey UpdatesFIH Pro LeagueIND vs NEDWomen HockeyWomen Hockey

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

WATCH | 'Sir, Forgive Us': Robbers Return Filmmaker M. Manikandan's National Awards with Apology

Kiss Day 2024: Celebrating Love and Affection

42 Lakh Weddings From Jan 15 to July 15 to Generate Business of Rs 5.5 Lakh Crore: CAIT Survey

El Nino-La Nina: How The Jugalbandhi of Oceans Impacts Our Climate Patterns

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.