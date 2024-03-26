FIFA World Cup qualifier: Chhetri scores but India suffer shock defeat against Afghanistan

Guwahati (Assam): India captain Sunil Chhetri scored a goal in his 150th international match to give India the lead but the team allowed Afghanistan to score two late goals to seal a shock victory in a Round 2 match of FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup 2027 Preliminary Joint Qualifiers here on Tuesday.

India, who were held to a draw in the away match against Afghanistan in Saudi Arabia, capitulated in the second half as Rahmat Akbari equalised in the 70th minute before Mukhammad converted a penalty in the 88th minute to seal victory for Afghanistan.India suffered a serious jolt in their quest for a place in the third round of the FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup 2027 Preliminary Joint Qualifiers when they went down to Afghanistan 1-2 on Tuesday. India led 1-0 at halftime

Skipper Chhetri, playing his 150th International, kept his date with history by giving the Blue Tigers the lead off a penalty kick in the 38th minute in front of jam-packed stands at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati. The joy, however, was turned into complete misery when Rahmat Akbari’s shot deflected off a defender to find its way past Gurpreet Singh Sandhu in the 70th minute for the equaliser, and then Sharif Mukhammad dealt the deathly blow by converting a penalty in the 88th minute.

The loss of three points in this home tie left India with just four points from four matches in the four-team Round 2 group. While Qatar lead the group with nine points from three matches, Afghanistan, too, have four points from as many matches. India have two more matches in hand. While defeating Asian champions Qatar in the away match would be a difficult task, it may finally boil down to India’s hope match against Kuwait on June 6, 2024.

But Afghanistan can definitely aspire to overtake India in the points table. India desperately needed full points from this match to keep alive their hopes of a long and arduous journey to the third round. But like it was in Abha, Saudi Arabia, the Indians did everything to stretch the rival defence time and again but fell short of converting the attacks into goals.

They did create a few chances, including a second-minute shot by Chhetri that hit the post before Manvir blew it over the bar, but faltered at crucial moments in the second half to leave the turf empty-handed.India took the lead in the 38th minute. Haroon Amiri, the captain and towering figure in the Afghanistan defence, made the cardinal mistake of handling the ball inside the box as he found the inviting cross from the right by Manvir Singh, added with a fast-approaching Sunil Chhetri, hard to negotiate with and the Saudi Arabian referee pointed to the spot without hesitation.

As the packed stands waited with bated breath, Chhetri stepped in to slam the ball into the right of the goalkeeper Ovays Azizi, with a low but confident shot. He seemed unaffected by the riotous celebrations in the stadium and the sheer delight displayed by his teammates and he walked back to his position calmly. It was Chhetri’s 94th international goal and the first after a seven-match drought. He now holds the unique record of scoring at least one goal in his first, 25th, 50th, 75th, 100th, and 150th matches. But in the end, this unique achievement took the back seat as India surrendered all the points on the pitch.