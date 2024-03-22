Explained: Introduction of Technologies that revolutionised Indian Premier League

Hyderabad: The Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) have introduced two important technological systems like Smart Replay System, and real-world scenarios in the Indian Premier League (IPL) to improve decision-making and increase its speed, streamlining the review process.

With the new smart replay system, it will be now possible to determine whether the batter crossed each other during an overthrow. Suppose the fielder throws the ball towards the stumps, but it goes over the boundary. The system uses high-speed cameras placed around the field to capture footage of the batter's positions and the exact time the fielder releases the ball. This footage can then be analysed to determine if the batter crossed paths while the overthrow was in progress.

Smart Replay System (IPL 2024)

The Smart Replay System is a new review system that aims to enhance decision-making efficiency and streamline the review process in cricket. The Smart Replay System is facilitated using eight high-speed Hawk-Eye cameras strategically positioned around the ground. Along with this two Hawk-Eye operators will also be there alongside the TV umpire to offer real-time images and data for faster decision analysis.

The new system ditches the traditional setup by eliminating the TV broadcast director’s role as an intermediary between the Hawk-Eye operators and the third umpire. In the new system, the TV umpire directly receives visuals from the operator that enables them to access a wider range of images, including split-screen views and different angles.

All the additional data combined and no intermediary in between is supposed to allow for a more comprehensive analysis. It can come in handy in critical situations like run outs, catch drops and even LBW during an ongoing match.

Smart Replay System also comes in handy in DRS as the entire thing will be available for viewers as well to keep them aware of what decision has been taken and why.

Apart from this, BCCI and the television or streaming broadcasters have introduced many such game-changing technology system such as the Decision Review System (DRS), LED Stumps and Bails, BuggyQam and 360° Cameras in the coveted league. So let's discuss the most incredible technologies which have been recognised in the IPL in the last 16 years.

The DRS review:

TV Umpire beginning every DRS review with this particular sentence: 'TV Umpire to Director, we have a review for…'. Well, there won't be a need for that anymore. Since the director's role will become redundant under the Smart Replay System, the TV Umpire will receive direct visuals from the operator, and he won't be requiring the director to transmit the replays.

Real-Time Analytics:

As the T20 format has captured the imagination of fans across the world, we have also seen the rise of data analytics. In the last few years, the investment of teams in data analytics has steadily increased. Coaches and captains are leveraging the insights generated from data crunching to decide the match-ups and make decisions on the field. The wave of data analytics hasn't left the minds of fans untouched. As the fans understand the importance of data analytics, there are more conversations regarding the same among the viewers. To help the fans get informed about the numbers, broadcasters are sharing real-time data with the viewers.

LED Stumps and Bails:

Cricket is played over a stadium which is more than 1 acre in size, but sometimes the matches are decided by millimeters. In close matches, stumpings and run-outs can change the course of the game. Earlier, when run-outs came down to photo frames, it was difficult to judge if the bails had been completely dislodged. Thanks to this new technology, the bails light up as soon as they come off the groove. This technology has improved the accuracy of run-out and stumping decisions. Along with making the lives of umpires easier, it has also enhanced the viewing experience as watching the bails light up is a sight to behold.

Speed Gun:

Speed Gun might be one of the oldest technologies on the list. It was the device, which finally enabled the fans and analysts to quantify the pace of the bowlers. It helps us to separate the medium pacers from the genuine pacers. Contrary to popular belief the wind conditions don’t impact the readings on the speed gun as the whole process works on microwave technology. The most impressive thing is that the margin of error is less than one kilometre per hour. Currently, Shoaib Akhtar has clocked the highest speed on the speed gun, hitting the 100-mile landmark. It would be worth seeing if someone else can clock 100 miles or above in the speed gun in the IPL.

BuggyQam:

Like Speed Gun, which was borrowed from Tennis, BuggyQam is another innovation that was borrowed by cricket. This technology was previously used in Athletics so that the camera can race alongside the athletes. The advantage of the system is that due to the wheels, it can move around the ground to give a different view of the ground as well as the players. The version used in IPL allows for smooth movement even at low angles. The state of art camera system eliminates any kind of jitter even at the maximum zoom.

360° Cameras:

When an all-time great like Virat Kohli hits a cover drive, you can’t get tired of watching that shot over and over again. A viewer would want to get as many views of the shot as possible, with as many angles as possible. Thankfully IPL has got you covered with 360-degree cameras, which give you a 360-degree view of every action on the field. This technology was introduced to the audience in the 2021 edition of the IPL. This particular technology is certainly not cheap on the pocket as 100 cameras around the stadium have to be installed. The iconic shots like Kohli's cover drive, Rohit's pull shot etc. do make the investment worth it.