East Bengal & Mohun Bagan Supporters Lathicharged For Creating Chaos Outside Salt Lake Stadium

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 13 hours ago

Supporters of two football clubs - East Bengal and Mohun Bagan Super Giant FC opposed the decision to cancel the derby clash in the Durand Cup 2024 on Sunday as they gather in large numbers in front of Yuva Bharati on Sunday. The Bidhannagar Commissionerate police stopped people from assembling there, but the fans attempted to breach the barricade and moved forward, prompting the police to do lathicharge.

East Bengal & Mohun Bagan Supporters Lathicharged For Creating Chaos Outside Salt Lake Stadium (ETV Bharat)

Kolkata (West Bengal): Supporters of both East Bengal and Mohun Bagan Super Giant FC have challenged the decision to cancel the derby match and as a result, despite Section 163 of the BNSS, approximately five hundred supporters gathered in front of the Yuva Bharati before the Kolkata police stopped them with batons on Sunday.

A large number of police and Rapid Action Force personnel were deployed on the bypass road to manage the crowd. The Bidhannagar Commissionerate police tried to prevent the supporters from gathering, but the crowd attempted to break the barricade and move forward, which resulted in the police performing a lathi charge.

The police chased down supporters who broke through the barricades and detained several fans. The area around Yuva Bharati Stadium became chaotic due to a march protesting the cancellation of the football game. The police also prepared to use tear gas, but the protest continued.

Later, a large number of supporters from both teams gathered in front of Bengal Chemical and protested in support of a deceased doctor, who was allegedly raped and murdered at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital here. However, the supporters of the both teams could not reach the main gate of the stadium as the police barricaded the area near Bengal Chemical.

The brutal rape and murder of the trainee doctor has sparked widespread protest across the country. The Calcutta High Court handed over the probe of the case to the CBI.

