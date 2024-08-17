Durand Cup: BookMyShow To Refund Kolkata Derby Between Mohun Bagan SG vs East Bengal Ticket Money, Know Why?

Kolkata (West Bengal): The well-known online ticket-booking platform, BookMyShow, has confirmed that they will refund 100% of the amount of the tickets for the clash Durand Cup's iconic Kolkata rivalry between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal FC.

The announcement came following the Durand Cup officials abandoned the highly anticipated Kolkata derby clash between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal FC at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on Sunday due to the state of unrest in Kolkata because of RG Kar doctor rape and murder case.

The rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College has sparked widespread protests throughout the city, and one of the main challenges, according to the municipal police, is maintaining protection.

"The Match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Emami East Bengal FC has been Cancelled. All online and offline tickets will be refunded. The dates and the Refund Process will be notified, within the next 2 days," reads the BookMyShow's graphics posted by Durand Cup on X handle.

"The Kolkata Derby between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal FC has been cancelled due to the state of unrest in the city. Both teams will share a point each in Group A. All matches scheduled to take place in Kolkata will be relocated, likely to Jamshedpur. Official confirmation to follow in the evening," sources confirmed to IANS.

"The process of refund of the tickets will begin from August 19, 2024, and fans can bring their purchased tickets to the respective box office from where they were bought to initiate the refund process," it further added.

Mohun Bagan will be through to the quarterfinals if both teams share points. But a point from this postponed Derby will put East Bengal in a difficult situation. Six group winners and the two best teams in second place will advance to quarterfinals. (With IANS inputs)