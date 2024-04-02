'Dhoni Finishes Off in Style': Memories of April 2, 2011 Still Fresh When India Lifted ODI WC

Hyderabad: Ravi Shastri on air, Sri Lankan pacer Nuwan Kulasekara bowling to India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, India inches away from winning their second ICC ODI World Cup at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, and Dhoni finishes off in style. India win the World Cup after 28 years and the party started in the dressing room and it's an Indian captain who's been absolutely magnificent in the night of the final.

These words by former cricketer and commentator Ravi Shastri said in his style still echo in the hearts of millions of Indians as India lifted the coveted title after a long wait of 28 years. Mahendra Singh Dhoni smashed Sri Lankan pacer Nuwan Kulasekara for a six and not only the jam-packed crowd at the Wankhede Stadium but the entire India erupted in joy and the celebrations continued for the entire night.

It was April 2, 2011, a Saturday, when India won its second ODI Cricket World Cup by defeating neighbours Sri Lanka by 6 wickets and with 10 balls to spare. Before that India had lifted the ODI World Cup only once when Kapil Dev and his men had defeated the mighty West Indies in the summit clash at Lord's in England way back in 1983.

The 2011 ODI World Cup win was dedicated to cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, who on numerous occasions, has stated that it was the best night of his cricketing career and his life as all the players played the game to lay their hands on the coveted Trophy. April 2 is thus a special day for all lovers, admirers, and followers of India Cricket.

For the record, Sri Lanka posted a challenging 274 for 6 on the Board riding on a spectacular hundred by Mahela Jayawardene (103 not out off 88 balls), who had silenced the Wankhede crowd. But it was Gautam Gambhir who made a counter-attacking 97 and anchored India's chase along with Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who remained unbeaten on 91.

Gambhir's inning was all the more crucial before India openers Virender Sehwag (0) and cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar (18) fell cheaply.

Shirish Shete, a photojournalist, who covered the epic clash at the Wankhede, for a national news agency, told ETV Bharat, "It feels like yesterday, the atmosphere at the Wankhede on that night is hard to describe in words. I have covered numerous cricket matches in my career and even other key political events, but the 2011 ODI World Cup final stands out. I then shot photos of the serene Marine Drive, which was full of people."

"They say that Mumbai does not sleep, that night it surely did not sleep. From the Bollywood stars to the common Mumbaikars, all celebrated the win, after all, it had come after 28 long years. I remember every moment of the summit clash, the silence after Gambhir's dismissal and the eruption of joy when Dhoni hit that iconic maximum" added Shete.

According to Shete, Wankhede has hosted several epic clashes including the 1990-91 Ranji Trophy final, when Dilip Vengsarkar cried on the ground, but probably the best clash that it hosted was the 2011 ODI World Cup final.

The memories of Tendulkar carried on the shoulders by his team members, team members taking the victory lap at the Stadium and Dhoni and the team members lifting the Trophy are still fresh in the minds of the cricket buffs even after 13 years

After 2011, India was able to win a single ICC Trophy, the Champions Trophy in 2013. In between, India came close but it was a case of so near yet too far.