Candidates Chess: Gukesh Becomes Youngest Winner; To Face Ding Liren For World Title

Toronto (Canada): India's 17-year-old Grandmaster (GM) D Gukesh itched his name in the history books by becoming the youngest player to win the International Chess Federation (FIDE) Candidates tournament and to become the challenger for the world chess title. He will now take on the reigning world champion, China's Ding Liren, for the crown later this year.

Gukesh drew his final round game against veteran American GM Hikaru Nakamura and accumulated nine out of possible 14 points in the prestigious tournament. He became only the second Indian after the great Viswanathan Anand to win the Candidates Chess Tournament. Five-time world champion Anand's triumph came in 2014.

"Congratulations to @DGukesh for becoming the youngest challenger. The@WacaChess family is so proud of what you have done. I'm personally very proud of how you played and handled tough situations. Enjoy the moment," Anand posted on 'X' to congratulate the youngster, who like him, also hails from Chennai.

The Indian needed the last game between Ian Nepomniachtchi of Russia and top-seeded American Fabiano Caruana to end in a draw and this is exactly how things panned out. Had any of these two players won, the tournament would have needed a tie-break as Gukesh and the winner would have ended up in joint lead.

Speaking Exclusively to ETV Bharat, D Gukesh's mother Padmakumari Jagdeesan said, "His (Gukesh's) father called me and gave this news. I was very very happy and I don't know how to describe it in words. We spoke with him so shortly when he called me."

When asked whether he always wanted to become a chess player or he had some other plans, she explained that he had been playing for ten years, precisely from the age of seven.

"He was interested in chess and so here he is," quipped Padmakumari. She also talked about his next targets especially the World Challengers series against the world champion saying '"Let him sink it first."

People from all walks of life, including the chess community, went into a frenzy as they hailed India's D Gukesh as a potential "future world champion".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated the 17-year-old for an incredible achievement. "India is exceptionally proud of D Gukesh on becoming the youngest-ever player to win the FIDECandidates! Gukesh's remarkable achievement at the Candidates in Toronto showcases his extraordinary talent and dedication. His outstanding performance and journey to the top inspires millions," Modi wrote on X.

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar also lauded Gukesh. "What a triumph, D Gukesh! The youngest ever to win the FIDE Candidates—at only 17! Your journey from here leads to the World Championship, and we'll be with you at every move. Go make history," Tendulkar, who has numerous records to his name, said on X.

Gukesh has been making waves for a while now after becoming the third youngest in chess history to earn the Grandmaster title at the age of 12. Last year, he won a silver medal at the Hangzhou Asian Games. The dates and venue for the world championship are yet to be finalised.