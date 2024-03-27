ACC Announce Women's T20 Asia Cup Schedule, India Placed with Pakistan in Group A

Dubai: Defending champions India and their arch-rivals Pakistan are placed in the same group as Asian Cricket Council (ACC) announced the schedule for the Women's Asia Cup T20 Championship, commencing in Dambulla in Sri Lanka from July 19.

The high-profile clash between India, the most successful team in the history of the tournament with seven titles, and Pakistan is scheduled for July 21.

Apart from Women in Blue and Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Nepal are clubbed in Group A while the hosts Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Thailand and Malaysia are placed in Group B.

The tournament will be played in just nine days, featuring eight teams -- one extra than the last edition. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semifinals on July 26. The final is scheduled for July 28.

"We are excited to see the increased participation and competitiveness among the teams, reflecting the growing popularity and importance of women's cricket. This expansion, from six teams in 2018 to seven in 2022, and now eight, is a testament to our commitment to the women's game and the burgeoning talent pool in Asian cricket," Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president, Jay Shah was quoted as saying in a statement accessed by ESPNCricinfo.

The continental championship will feature only female umpires similar to the previous edition. This tournament holds importance in the build-up to the T20 World Cup scheduled to be held in Bangladesh starting in September.

Schedule:

Jul 19 -- Pakistan vs Nepal, India vs UAE

Jul 20 -- Malaysia vs Thailand, Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh

Jul 21 -- Nepal vs UAE, Indian vs Pakistan

Jul 22 -- Sri Lanka vs Malaysia, Bangladesh vs Thailand

Jul 23 -- Pakistan vs UAE, India vs Nep

Jul 24 -- Bangladesh vs Malaysia, Sri Lanka vs Thailand

Jul 26 -- Semi-finals

Jul 28 -- Final