‘Maybe Next WC’: Aaron Finch Dismisses Speculations on Riyan Parag’s T20 WC Inclusion

Hyderabad: Former Australian opener Aaron Finch and former India batter S Badrinath lauded the growth of Rajasthan Royals player Riyan Parag in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and domestic cricket.

On a query by ETV Bharat during the Star Sports Press Room whether Riyan Parag can make to the Indian T20 team for World Cup, Finch, a Star Sports expert and commentator said, "Yes he had a good domestic season, but the IPL is different, international cricket is different again, the pressure is different, the quality is different and the consistency standard is different"

However, 37-year-old Finch, who played 103 T20s for Australia, opined that Parag can be considered for the next T20 World Cup not the one in 2024 if he continues to score guns and is consistent.

"One thing people often do is they look at six-seven innings of a player and they (say), he has to play for India, or he has to play for Australia. The guys who have done for 10 years or day in and day out for 5-6 years finally get their opportunity. It is great that he has been more consistent, he looks like a more complete player at the crease, he is is really in control (of his innings) and that is great to see. May be we can talk about him for the next World Cup if he continues to (play in a similar way). It is not just the three weeks good run of the IPL form," elaborated Finch, who played for Kolkata Knight Riders and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Badrinath, who played 7 ODIs for India, also echoed similar views saying Riyan Parag has grown leaps and bounds and is justifying the faith in him showed by Rajasthan Royals.

"Good for Rajasthan Royals, they have stuck to him (Parag) for four years, they have invested in Riyan Parag and it is coming out really well. About Riyan Parag, as a player's perspective, it is not about his game, it is not about the way he is playing, I think he has just shifted his focus into playing his game. He was always the flamboyant type player, little bit more active on the social media and off it and I think as a player it is important to shut down all the noise and just who you are on the cricket field. That is what matters the most, what you do with your bat, and what you do with the ball in hand and that should speak volumes, he has come off a very very good domestic season, he has done the yards," added Badrinath, who represented Tamil Nadu in the domestic circuit.

"I am happy for the boy (Parag), he has gone out there, played domestic cricket, he has done really well and he has come into good form into the IPL, he looks much more fitter, he is doing lesser posts on social media, and he is spending more time on the field. He is doing the eight things and maturing as a cricketer," quipped Badrinath, who has 1,441 runs from 95 IPL matches.

For the record, Riyan Parag has amassed 318 runs from eight matches for the table toppers Rajasthan Royals with the highest score of unbeaten 84. He has also scored three half centuries and has been consistent for the Sanju Samson led side.