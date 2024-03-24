Public Figures Do Have a Right to Privacy

For days British press was roaring with articles asking where Kate Middleton, wife of the crown prince and heir apparent of the British throne Prince William, was. Whether she was another Royal triangle like her mother-in-law the late Princess Diana or whether she was not getting along well with the current queen.

After her disclosure on Friday, the same press is showing sympathy. The flavor of headlines has changed from offensive to sympathising, some even going with banners saying they are `standing’ with the young princess. Amidst all this one is left asking, where does one draw a line, and do public figures have a right to privacy-at least when they are fighting an illness as unpredictable as cancer?

Catherine, Princess of Wales, said she is in the "early stages of treatment", which according to her is preventive chemotherapy. She said "early stages" of treatment. Even though it is not known what type of cancer she has said her disease was diagnosed after a "major abdominal surgery’’ in January this year.

In her video, Kate looked all put together complete with poise and dignity that befits her stature. She said the announcement was delayed because her priority was her three children and telling them about the condition. The royal couple is very much within their right to keep such a huge life change private. No one should have grudged them if they didn’t want to disclose her condition.

Kate is neither the reigning monarch nor the queen consort, hence, her health need not be a matter of public debate. While she has not disclosed the nature of her illness and we have even heard the news of action being taken regarding a possible breach from the hospital, oncologists are busy deliberating and speculating what could be the "possible disease’’ from what she describes in her video message. She said her condition was initially thought to be non-cancerous, but later tests "found cancer had been present’’.

New York Times quoted a senior doctor saying the princess was most likely treated for endometriosis a disease in which tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus. It can cause severe pain in the pelvis mostly during menstruation and make it harder to get pregnant. The tissue considered to be benign must have turned out to be cancerous in biopsy.

However, these are just speculations, the surgery could have been for any other reason as well. While the world's obsession with Royals goes back centuries, speculation regarding the lives of celebrities and people in the public domain is subjected to excessive scrutiny across the globe. Closer home, in India, just last month ago, the pre-wedding celebration of an industrialist couple, had the media obsessing about the groom’s weight- whether the weight has come down some kilos or gone up. If it has gone down, how, and if it has gone up, why?

Senior nutritionist Dr Shikha Sharma said such `speculations and stories’ regarding someone's health make the media sound `like a glamourised gossip machine’’. "I can understand if we are talking about the health of someone like a Prime Minister or President because it is of national importance. Otherwise, we have to realise each person's body reacts differently and give a person some room and stop body shaming and slander,’’ said Dr Shikha.

As a health reporter, I do remember covering a major health emergency of the then Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh. Dr Singh was in office in January 2009, when he had to undergo a bypass, a complicated one at that called beating heart surgery, something I can claim credit for telling the world about. As a reporter there was no room for speculation. I was constantly in touch with the PM’s in-charge physician and only wrote what had 100 per cent confirmation.

However, I also like any passionate reporter who got a kick from breaking news stories once almost fell prey to intrusive press. I wanted to publish information about someone’s private life that the public was not entitled to know. In 2011, a young cricketer was diagnosed with a rare form of lung cancer.

While the world was speculating about his absence from the field and otherwise, I happened to lay a hand on his diagnostic reports. There was a breach and I had copies of files about his condition. I thought it was my job to tell the world what was happening in his life. After much deliberation, when the family requested privacy, the newspaper I was working for dropped the story. For days, I couldn’t handle the disappointment, but years on I feel the paper had taken a very conscious call. If the story had been published, I would have not forgiven myself.

More than a decade later and with more salt and pepper hair on my head, I have realised it wasn’t my story to tell. The cricketer after months or maybe even later, told his own story. Today the story of his struggle and survival is an inspiration to thousands and he proudly owns it. I feel Kate should have also been given the chance to come to terms with the disease before she could make her condition public.

The rumor mills, and the slanderous stories regarding her husband's so-called `infidelity’’ must have forced her to come out. Or maybe she had gathered the strength to face what she called a ``huge shock ‘’ and was seeking the positivity and blessings the world was sending her way. Although I am not a fan of the current monarchy and my obsession stops at Princess Diana, I still wish Kate a speedy recovery. From a mother to mother, woman to another woman.