World Voice Day 2024: 'Resonate, Educate, Celebrate'

Hyderabad: World Voice Day, observed on April 16 every year across the world, is an event celebrating the human voice and highlighting the significance of voice disorders. It's a day to appreciate the power of voice, emphasising its role in daily life, effective communication, and artistic expression.

History of World Voice Day

According to the official website of World Voice Day (WVD), a group of voice care specialists in Brazil started the WVD celebrations. On April 16, 1999, the Brazilian Society of Laryngology and Voice, chaired by Dr. Nedio Steffen, declared the day as Brazilian Voice Day.

It was the result of a mixed-initiative of physicians, speech-language pathologists and singing teachers that belonged to the former association ‘Sociedade Brasileira de Laringologia e Voz – SBLV’ (Brazilian Society of Laryngology and Voice), under the presidency of Dr. Nedio Steffen. This Brazilian initiative was followed by other countries, such as Argentina and Portugal, and the Brazilian National Voice Day became the International Voice Day

In the United States, the American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery officially recognised the day in 2002 and in that year the event obtained the name ‘World Voice Day’.

Theme 2024

The theme for the year 2024 is "Resonate, Educate, Celebrate" chosen by the Voice Committee of the American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery.

Mission of the Day

The mission of the day is to share the excitement of the voice phenomenon with people, scientists, and other funding bodies. This celebration is marked by events worldwide, including workshops, seminars, and concerts, to educate people about vocal care and the art of voice.

How to Keep Your Voice Perfect?

Warm up the voice before use by performing the vocal function.

Absolutely no screaming or shouting

Drink plenty of water, especially when exercising.

Rest your voice when you are sick

Maintain the use of good breath support during speaking or singing.

If you drink caffeinated beverages or alcohol, balance your intake with plenty of water.

Take vocal naps—rest your voice throughout the day.

Avoid mouthwash or gargles that contain alcohol or irritating chemicals.

Don't smoke, and avoid second-hand smoke. Smoke irritates the vocal folds. Also, cancer of the vocal folds is seen most often in individuals who smoke.

Avoid or limit the use of medications that may dry out the vocal folds, including some common cold and allergy medications.

If you have voice problems, ask your doctor which medications would be safest for you to use.

Include plenty of whole grains, fruits and vegetables in your diet. These foods contain vitamins A, E and C. They help keep the mucous membrane of the throat healthy.

Ten Interesting Facts