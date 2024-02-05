Uttar Pradesh: Man Threatens to Divorce Wife After Troubled by Her Rising Popularity in Politics

Agra: In a rather strange marital dispute in the current times of much debated women empowerment, a man has threatened to divorce his wife, who is engaged in social service and politics, saying that she was not able to devote time to him in Uttar Pradesh's Agra, sources said. Sources said that the husband in Agra is unhappy with his wife's increasing popularity in politics.

Fights started taking place between husband and wife in recent months. The dispute escalated so much that the husband told his wife that she would have to choose between politics and him. The matter came to light after the woman approached the Sikandra police station where the police are counseling the husband and wife in the family counseling center. The matter has not been resolved yet.

The counseling for such couples is being held at the Family Counseling Center in the Police Line Auditorium on Saturdays and Sundays. When things don't work out in counseling, only then a case is registered. The woman complained to the police that she was married two years ago to the accused and both have a son. “Everything was going well in the family. I am interested in social service and politics. Earlier everything was fine. Now the husband is opposing it and threatens to divorce me,” the woman said in her complaint.

On the wife's complaint, the police called the husband for counseling. The woman told the counselor that she remains active in social programs and politics due to which banners and posters often appear in the city. “My increasing popularity in social service and politics is now bothering my husband, leading to daily disputes in the house. My husband is threatening me to divorce if I do not leave the social service,” she said.

The woman said that her husband often tells her that he does not like her photos and flexes displayed all over the city. She said that her husband does not like the fact that other young men and people are around her all day long. Counselor of Family Counseling Center, Amit Gaur, said that he counseled both husband and wife after hearing both the sides.

But the husband and wife are adamant with respect to their stands. The husband says that due to politics and social service programs, the wife is not able to devote time to the house and his lunch is not ready on time. Gaur said that an attempt has been made to make both of them reach an agreement. “But, things are not working out right now. Therefore, both of them have been given the next date of counseling again,” he added.