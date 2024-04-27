Top 10 Books That inspired and Changed Elon Musk's Life

Hyderabad: The head of Tesla, Elon Musk, who is one of the world's renowned industrialists, loves reading books. A few books helped Musk realise his childhood dream of becoming the richest man in the world and guided him to reach his goal. Now let's find out about the top 10 books that inspired him.

1 The Foundation Series

American biochemist and author Izam Asimev has written science fiction books called 'The Foundation Series'. In it, Harry Seldon, a mathematician, describes how he developed a method to mathematically predict the future of the galaxy. This book shows the value of science. Moreover, it tells how societies have been developing since ancient times till date.

2 Lord of the Rings

The fantasy novel 'The Lord of the Rings' was written by John Ronald Reuel Tolkien. This book is about human courage; a wonderful fictional story about the conflict between good and evil. 'The Lord of the Rings and Foundation Series are about the triumph of good over evil. The heroes of these stories tell about the duty to protect the world from evil forces, said Elon Musk.

3 The Moon is a Harsh Mistress

American author Robert Heinlein wrote this book very interestingly. The entire story takes place on the moon. A colony on the moon. They are trying to get independence from the earth. It is a very interesting fiction story.

4 Structures are Why Things Don't Fall

One of the pioneers of material science and biomechanics, JE Gordon wrote this book. In this, the underlying stability of structures of the science and engineering technologies were informed. Elon Musk suggests that anyone, who wants to master structural design, should read this book.

5 Benjamin Franklin: An American Life

This is a book written by Walter Isaacson. In it, he wrote about the biography of Benjamin Franklin, the founding father of the United States of America. Benjamin Franklin was not only a politician, but also a famous writer, scientist and inventor.

Benjamin Franklin began life as an apprentice in his brother's printing shop. After that, he ran away from home. Later, he became a famous businessman. After that, he achieved great success as a scientist and inventor. Franklin, who started his life with nothing, grew up step by step and became a role model for many people," praised Musk.

6. Einstein: His Life and Universe

This book is written by American historian and journalist Walter Isaacson. This book tells about the life history of the famous scientist Einstein. It reveals the revolutionary physics discoveries.

7. Zero to One

The book 'Zero to One' is written by American author and entrepreneur Peter Thiel. In this book, the author writes about starting new businesses and developing profitable ventures. Moreover, he has written in detail about business competitiveness, innovation and business development strategies. Elon Musk says everyone, who wants to start life as an entrepreneur should read this book.

8 Superintelligence: Paths, Dangers, Strategies

In this book, Swedish philosopher and author Nick Bostrom writes about Artificial Intelligence. This book has written in detail about the good and bad effects of Artificial Intelligence on humanity.

9. Ignition: An Informal History of Liquid Rocket Propellants

This book is written by John D Clark. It explains how rocket propellants were developed to enable humans to travel into space. Explains how engineers and scientists produced the fuel needed for rockets.

10 Life 3.0

The book was written by Swedish-American physicist Max Tegmark. He wrote about Artificial Intelligence in Life 3.0. In this, the author states that a new type of life called Life 3.0 can emerge in society due to Artificial Intelligence. This is also a book that strongly influenced Elon Musk.