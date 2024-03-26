Tale of Human-Penguin Friendship: 'Maruti' Finds Home & Solace at Indian Antarctic Station

Hyderabad: Here's the tale of 'Maruti', a penguin, which visited the Indian Antarctic Station. First, the Tale of Human-Penguin Friendship: Meet 'Maruti', the Unexpected Visitor who came to India's Research centre in Antarctica, located very close to the main Antarctic Ice sheet, welcomed the unusual, yet magnificent guest.

The tale of friendship between humans and a lone penguin was narrated to ETV Bharat by Radha Krishna Kavuluru, a former scientist at ISRO. He stumbled upon the first clue of this endearing story when he found footprints while he was stationed at the Indian Antarctic Station.

Curiosity guiding his steps, Kavuluru, who goes by the name @iamkrishradha on X, followed these prints for 1400 meters until finally, nestled among the rocks, he discovered the unexpected guest, a small and resilient penguin. "I found these footprints one day while I was stationed at Indian Antarctic Station. It was almost the Summer-Winter transition then. I followed these footprints for 1400 meters and in the midst of little rocks I found a guest," Kavuluru said.

Kavuluru, currently working as an engineer at an aerospace firm, was intrigued by this unexpected visitor. His team named the penguin 'Maruti', meaning son of the wind. Kavuluru asserted that the wind took him to the ice desert and thus they named him Maruti. And so began a bond between Kavuluru and a feathered friend from a distant world.

The days passed and Maruti became a part of the Bharati Station family, its playful antics bringing joy to all, who crossed its path. With smiles on its face and warmth in its heart, Kavuluru embraced Maruti as one of his own, sharing in his adventures and marvelling at his simple joys.

"We used to play hide and seek together, obviously never encroaching on its privacy. The team used to watch Maruti playing in the icy waters, his sleek form diving and dancing amidst the waves," Kavuluru said. He even asserted that there came a moment of worry for the team as Maruti while playing in the ocean went, too, far and didn't return for almost two days. However, it came back on its own and its safe return brought relief for the team.

Sadly on the 14th day of its stay, as the ocean melted around the island, Maruti's family arrived searching for it. It was surely a joyous reunion unfolding amidst the icy expanse for the penguin family, but it was a moment of low spirit for the people there as if someone from their own family was leaving them.

With hearts full of gratitude and eyes misted with farewell tears, the team bid adieu to their feathered friend. Watching Maruti reuniting with his kin, forever etched in their memories, Kavuluru said. Reflecting on this extraordinary stay with Maruti, Kavuluru spoke of the profound impact the penguin had left on their lives. He even called the bond that transcends even the iciest of landscapes, as the purest among all.

"We watched the adorable bird with all praise," Kavuluru said, "but made sure that we did not pose a threat to it in any way. It was one of the best experiences of my life, and I hope that I meet Maruti again sometime in life."