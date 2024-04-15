Odisha's Wonder Woman Surviving 'Without Food' for Over Three Decades

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 23 hours ago

Shantilata Jena living without food

In a special conversation with ETV Bharat, Shantilata Jena from Ashimila village of Bahanaga block of Balasore district said that as a child, she would vomit whatever her mother fed her and has been living without solid food for the last 35 years now.

Balasore: It is not a fairy tale but a reality as a 47-year-old woman from Odisha's Balasore is living without food and is surviving on liquid food for the last over three decades now.

Shantilata Jena (47), hailing from Ashimila village of Bahanaga block of Balasore district has been living a healthy and normal life without eating food for the past 35 years.

Shantilata gave up food when she was 12 years old. Shantilata recalled that as a child, she would vomit whatever her mother fed her. The parents were worried about the condition of the girl and met the doctor. After examination, the doctor told her parents that not solid food but liquid food was suitable for Shantilata's body. Since that day, Shantilata has not eaten any food. Even if she drinks juice, tea or biscuits, she vomits immediately, she said.

As a child, after returning from the doctor, Shantilata took turned to devotion and worshipped Shanidev at her house. Since that day, Shantilata has stopped eating while worshiping Lord Shanidev.

When ETV Bharat brought the case to the notice of Dr Shantanu Das, an Ayurveda expert, he said, "A man can survive only by drinking water, but only for a limited time. It is not possible to live healthily for so many years. Although she vomits after consuming tea, juice or some food, but some part remains in her body. The milk in the tea, the nutrition from the sugar and the juice from the fruit are available to her body which helps to keep a human being alive. As a result, even though she lives a healthy life, she could not have the necessary physical growth.''

Shantilata and her family have a slightly different opinion. The family is claiming that Shantilata survived “only with lord Shanidev's blessings”.

  1. Read more: Odisha woman delivers baby on trolley rickshaw after failing to get ambulance
  2. Odisha: Woman, who 'lost her way' in 2004, reunites with family after 19 years; remarries husband
  3. Odisha female cricketer's mysterious death: Post-mortem reveals athlete died due to asphyxiation

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Pay to Post: X to Charge Money from New Users to Tweet; Musk Says ‘Only Way to Stop Bots’

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.