Odisha's Wonder Woman Surviving 'Without Food' for Over Three Decades

Balasore: It is not a fairy tale but a reality as a 47-year-old woman from Odisha's Balasore is living without food and is surviving on liquid food for the last over three decades now.

Shantilata Jena (47), hailing from Ashimila village of Bahanaga block of Balasore district has been living a healthy and normal life without eating food for the past 35 years.

Shantilata gave up food when she was 12 years old. Shantilata recalled that as a child, she would vomit whatever her mother fed her. The parents were worried about the condition of the girl and met the doctor. After examination, the doctor told her parents that not solid food but liquid food was suitable for Shantilata's body. Since that day, Shantilata has not eaten any food. Even if she drinks juice, tea or biscuits, she vomits immediately, she said.

As a child, after returning from the doctor, Shantilata took turned to devotion and worshipped Shanidev at her house. Since that day, Shantilata has stopped eating while worshiping Lord Shanidev.

When ETV Bharat brought the case to the notice of Dr Shantanu Das, an Ayurveda expert, he said, "A man can survive only by drinking water, but only for a limited time. It is not possible to live healthily for so many years. Although she vomits after consuming tea, juice or some food, but some part remains in her body. The milk in the tea, the nutrition from the sugar and the juice from the fruit are available to her body which helps to keep a human being alive. As a result, even though she lives a healthy life, she could not have the necessary physical growth.''

Shantilata and her family have a slightly different opinion. The family is claiming that Shantilata survived “only with lord Shanidev's blessings”.