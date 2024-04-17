International Day for Monuments and Sites - Preserving Cultural Heritage Sites

Hyderabad: Every year on 18 April, the International Council on Monuments and Sites celebrates the 'International Day for Monuments and Sites', whose establishment was approved by the 22nd UNESCO General Conference in 1983.

The aim of this Day is to encourage local communities and individuals across the globe to consider the importance of cultural heritage to their lives, identities and communities, and to promote awareness of its diversity and vulnerability and the efforts required to protect and conserve it.

Significance of monuments and cultural heritage sites: Monuments lead us down the path of understanding our past and connecting it to our present. Across the world, there are numerous monuments of great cultural significance that serve to commemorate the remarkable work and culture of the people that lived there long before. Every country's cultural heritage is marked by the historical monuments that communicate to the onlooker, the region’s past, traditions, and Historical Significance.

History behind the Day: The Day was proposed by the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) on April 18, 1982 and approved by the General Assembly of UNESCO in 1983. The first IDMS was held in 2001 with the theme Save our Historic Villages. The day is supported by organisations such as the United Nations Education, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

Cultural sites damaged or destroyed by War: Throughout history, all types of cultural heritage have been affected by conflict. Buildings and monuments have become collateral damage and artwork and artefacts have been looted. In some cases, cultural sites and objects have also been deliberately targeted and destroyed.

Second world war: One of the most well-known examples of cultural heritage being purposefully targeted occurred during the second world war when the Nazi regime systematically looted and destroyed art and cultural objects across Europe.

Syria and Iraq Conflict: This type of deliberate destruction was seen in Syria and Iraq when the terrorist group Daesh targeted cultural heritage as part of their plans to create a caliphate. In 2015, the group used bulldozers and explosives to destroy the Syrian city of Palmyra which had a long history before later becoming part of the Roman empire.

Russia-Ukraine War: It has also been alleged that Russia has been deliberately targeting Ukrainian cultural heritage, although this has been disputed. A European Parliament briefing published in September 2022 argued that since Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014, the Russian army has damaged or destroyed hundreds of cultural, artistic, scientific, educational and religious institutions, sites and works. It also reported that since Russia's invasion of Ukraine on 24 February 2022 the Russian Army has targeted cultural assets, with the destruction of libraries and educational institutions" part of a deliberate campaign of cultural cleansing” aimed at erasing culture.

Buddhas of Bamiyan: Once in the valley of Bamiyan in central Afghanistan stood the tallest statues of Buddha built somewhere in the 5th century AD, a testimony of its Buddhist past. Sadly, nothing remains of the Bamiyan Buddhas as the Taliban blew it to pieces in 2001.

Africa's jewel: The city of Timbuktu in northern Mali has been a World Heritage Site since 1988. When an Armed conflict broke out in 2012, Islamist fundamentalists seized control over areas in northern Mali. The jihadis went about attacking, vandalising, and destroying historic mausoleums. Not just that, thousands of ancient manuscripts were charred to dirt.

Atomic destruction: During World War II, as the Allied powers suffered losses, so did the Axis. The worst came on August 6, 1945, when the US dropped its first atomic bomb on the Japanese city of Hiroshima. It wiped clean 12 km of the city’s area, killing 30 per cent of its population. The structure is Japan’s former Prefectural Industrial Promotion Hall, now called the Hiroshima Peace Memorial. Constructed in 1915 by Czech architect Jan Letzel, it was a place to showcase and sell prefectural goods and host art shows and exhibitions. However, during the war, many government agencies took shelter there. When the US dropped its lethal bomb, it suffered significant damage. However, it remained the only structure left standing near the bomb’s hypocentre.

Famous monuments in India

Mysore Palace

Taj Mahal

Sri Harmandir Sahab

Brihadishwar Temple

Bahai Temple (Lotus Temple)

Hawa Mahal

Victoria Memorial

Qutub Minar

Sanchi Stupa

Gateway of India

Red Fort

Charminar

Khajuraho

Konark Temple

Lost monuments of India: Presently, there are 3,693 monuments of national importance (MNI). Their protection and upkeep is the responsibility of the Archaeological Survey of India, under the Ministry of Culture. Last year, the Culture Ministry said 50 protected monuments had gone missing, including 11 in Uttar Pradesh. However, neither the Culture Ministry nor the ASI has clearly defined what exactly 'missing' or 'untraceable' means, even though such cases come to the limelight every year. Under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958, the ASI is mandated to preserve monuments that have cultural and historical significance.

The maximum 'lost' monuments are from Uttar Pradesh. They include a banyan grove in Ghazipur, Katra Naka closed cemetery, Gunner Burkitt Tomb at Rangoon, Gaughat Cemetery, cemeteries at mile 6 and 8 on Jahraila Road, tombs in miles 3, 4 and 5 on Lucknow-Fyzabad road, remains of three small Linga temples, Telia Nala Buddhist ruins, and a tablet on the Treasury Building.

Reasons why we should Preserve monuments and Cultural Sites