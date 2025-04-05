ETV Bharat / offbeat

Eye-catching News For Glaucoma Patients: Uttar Pradesh Engineering Student Develops Frugal Device To Measure Eye Pressure

Prakhar Austin Mohan, third year B.Tech student at MIET Engineering Institute, Meerut claims to have developed portable, yet frugal 'Smart Eye Pressure Monitoring Device'. ( ETV Bharat )

“The device is an affordable and portable solution for glaucoma patients. For glaucoma patients, increased eye pressure (Intraocular Pressure-IOP) can cause serious problems if not controlled in time. This device is capable of tracking eye pressure in real time,” he explained.

Prakhar Austin Mohan, third year B.Tech student at MIET Engineering Institute, Meerut claims to have developed portable, yet frugal 'Smart Eye Pressure Monitoring Device'. (ETV Bharat)

Frugal Eye Testing In a special conversation with ETV Bharat, Prakhar said that traditional machines for glaucoma testing cost upto Rs 1.5 lakh, but the device developed by him will cost between Rs 20000 to Rs 25000 only.

Prakhar Austin Mohan, a third year B.Tech student at MIET Engineering Institute in Meerut, has designed the special device 'Smart Eye Pressure Monitoring Device' after working on the project for about 6 months under the patronage of the Atal Community Innovation Center (ACIC) run with the support of NITI Aayog.

Meerut: In an innovation, which could revolutionise eye testing in glaucoma treatment in the country, an engineering student in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut has claimed to have developed a frugal special device to measure eye pressure.

How The Device Works

Explaining the mechanism behind the working of the 'Smart Eye Pressure Monitoring Device', Prakhar said that he has used a microcontroller to develop the device.

“It provides data processing and wireless connectivity. It has a non-invasive IOP sensor, which accurately measures eye pressure without pain,” Prakhar said. He said that he has used a cloud-connected model, which analyzes the data and monitors the pressure pattern in the eye.

Prakhar Austin Mohan, third year B.Tech student at MIET Engineering Institute, Meerut claims to have developed portable, yet frugal 'Smart Eye Pressure Monitoring Device'. (ETV Bharat)

The device is fitted with an OLED display and mobile app, which shows real-time readings and alerts to patients and doctors. Its IOT integration enables continuous monitoring, remote access and emergency alerts, Prakhar said.

Glaucoma, A Dangerous Eye Disease

According to the National Institute of Health, glaucoma is a group of diseases that can cause vision loss and blindness by damaging the optic nerve, located behind the eye.

Prakhar said that his device will prove to be very useful in eye testing during glaucoma treatment. “It is not possible to take the traditional machines from one place to another. This device is portable. You can take it anywhere”.

When Will The Device Hit The Market?

Prakhar said that the device is in the final stage of development and he has also applied for the patent to practically launch it in the market. He said that the device has provided accurate results during the testing phase.

Prakhar Austin Mohan, third year B.Tech student at MIET Engineering Institute, Meerut claims to have developed portable, yet frugal 'Smart Eye Pressure Monitoring Device'. (ETV Bharat)

Prashant Kumar Gupta, CEO of Atal Community Innovation Center (ACIC) said that the device is an affordable, portable and smart solution for glaucoma patients and ophthalmologists and can help in timely pressure control.

“It can reduce the risk of blindness. Generally such machines are expensive. Due to this, it is not within the reach of everyone”.