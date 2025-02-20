ETV Bharat / state

'KashmiriGPT': Jammu Kashmir Youth Claims To Have Developed Valley-Specific Version Of OpenAI's ChatGPT

Saqlain Yousuf from Naina Batpora area of Pulwama has claimed to have developed the model in a bid to preserve Kashmiri language. ( ETV Bharat )

Pulwama: A young Kashmiri tech enthusiast claims he has developed an AI model 'KashmiriGPT', a valley-specific version of OpenAI's 'ChatGPT' in a bid to preserve the mother tongue.

Saqlain Yousuf, a 25-year-old innovator from Naina Batpora area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district is making waves with his innovative AI model, the first AI-powered Kashmiri language assistance.

Saqlain said that his goal is to ensure Kaeshur (Kashmiri language) remains relevant in the AI revolution as it responds to queries related to Kashmir's culture, history and traditions in the Kashmiri language.