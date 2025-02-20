'KashmiriGPT': Jammu Kashmir Youth Claims To Have Developed Valley-Specific Version Of OpenAI's ChatGPT

Pulwama: A young Kashmiri tech enthusiast claims he has developed an AI model 'KashmiriGPT', a valley-specific version of OpenAI's 'ChatGPT' in a bid to preserve the mother tongue.
Saqlain Yousuf, a 25-year-old innovator from Naina Batpora area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district is making waves with his innovative AI model, the first AI-powered Kashmiri language assistance.
Saqlain said that his goal is to ensure Kaeshur (Kashmiri language) remains relevant in the AI revolution as it responds to queries related to Kashmir's culture, history and traditions in the Kashmiri language.
According to Saqlain, 'KashmiriGPT' is more than just a translation tool. It accepts input in Kashmiri, Kashmiri Roman and English, making it accessible to the younger generation while helping bridge the gap between them and older speakers. The platform also generates responses in three languages: Kashmiri script, Roman Kashmiri, and English.
On the inspiration to develop the assistance tool, Saqlain said that in the era of AI technology, he noticed that AI models didn’t support Kashmiri properly.
“Our language is already vulnerable and at risk of disappearing. So, I took matters into my own hands and built Kashmiri GPT in five months, despite financial and technical challenges,” he said.
He said that he launched a beta version to gauge public feedback and attention, which received positive feedback. “This technology can revolutionise access to information. People in Kashmir who aren’t tech-savvy or fluent in Urdu or English can use it to learn and gain knowledge," added the young developer.
Saqlain, who is working independently without funding or a team, hopes to expand the project by adding voice recognition and visual processing. “If the administration provides support, I can make it even more user-friendly and impactful,” he said.
