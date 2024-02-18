World Whale Day 2024: Celebrating and Protecting Earth's Majestic Giants

Hyderabad: World Whale Day, observed annually on the third Sunday of February, serves as a crucial platform to raise awareness about the threats faced by whale species. This year, falling on February 18, the day sheds light on the significance of protecting these marine giants and their vital role in maintaining ecological balance.

Blue Whales in Indian Waters: Blue whales, the largest animals on Earth, grace the waters of the Arabian Sea along the western coast of India. Sightings have been reported off the coasts of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Kerala, emphasising the need for global efforts in whale conservation.

History: Founded in 1980 by Greg Kauffman, the Pacific Whale Foundation initiated World Whale Day to address the imminent threat of extinction faced by humpback whales. Initially, with only around 1,000 North Pacific humpback whales, the day has since evolved into the 'Maui Whale Festival', celebrating the success of conservation efforts with over 21,000 humpback whales visiting Maui.

Importance: World Whale Day highlights need to protect whales facing challenges such as pollution and habitat loss. With current whale populations at a fraction of their pre-whaling numbers, the day encourages a new generation to take the lead in preserving these majestic mammals for the sake of our environment.

Why is there a need to protect whales?

Carbon Capture: Whales play a crucial role in capturing carbon from the atmosphere, providing an economic service valued at $1 trillion, as revealed by the International Monetary Fund.

Oxygen Production: Phytoplankton, vital for oxygen production, thrives where whales are present. Whales contribute to capturing carbon dioxide, enhancing oxygen levels.

Biodiversity and Climate Change: Whales, being slow-growing and long-lived, are susceptible to overfishing. Their preservation is crucial for maintaining marine biodiversity and combating climate change.

Positive Actions on World Whale Day:

Adoption Initiatives: Adopting a humpback whale through organisations like Whale and Dolphin Conservation demonstrates support for these magnificent creatures.

Combatting Plastic Pollution: Addressing the issue of plastic pollution in oceans by supporting local clean-up efforts and reducing single-use plastic consumption.

Climate Change Advocacy: Supporting initiatives to combat climate change is essential, as changes in ocean conditions directly impact whale welfare.

Volunteerism and Conservation: Encouraging local volunteerism and direct donations to marine conservation organisations can contribute significantly to safeguarding whale populations.

Facts about whales