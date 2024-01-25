Loading...

US urges N.Korea to refrain from 'threatening' activity after cruise missile launches

author img

By IANS

Published : Jan 25, 2024, 6:42 AM IST

US State Dept Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel issued statements on the US - North Korea relations

After the recent cruise missile launches by North Korea towards the Yellow Sea, US has urged North Korea to refrain from 'threatening' activities, that's amplified tensions in the Korean Peninsula. US State Dept Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel emphasized on USA's stance with DPRk ( Nort Korea) to be nonhostile and "continue to be open to diplomacy without any preconditions".

Washington: The US has called on North Korea to refrain from further "threatening" activity and return to dialogue after Pyongyang fired several cruise missiles toward the Yellow Sea, the latest in a series of its weapons tests that heightened tensions on the Korean Peninsula.
"We urge the DPRK to refrain from further threatening activity and call on Pyongyang to engage in serious and sustained diplomacy," a State Department spokesperson said on Wednesday in response to a question from Yonhap News Agency.

DPRK stands for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.Later in a press briefing, State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel repeated the message."It's important to remember that we have been incredibly clear about the fact that we harbour no hostile intent towards the DPRK and continue to be open to diplomacy without preconditions," he said.

"This is also an avenue for us to continue to consult closely with the Republic of Korea, with Japan and other allies and partners about how to best engage with the DPRK to deter some of their aggressive and destabilizing behaviours," he added.

Patel also underscored that the US goal of engagement with North Korea remains the same."We are eager to engage in substantive discussions on identifying ways to not just manage military risk but create lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula as well as our continued stated goal of the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," he said.

Read More

  1. N.Korea Fires Several Cruise Missiles into Yellow Sea
  2. North Korea tests 'underwater nuclear weapons system' amid US drills

TAGGED:

North KoreaUS North Korea relationsReecent Cruise missile firingYellow seaGeopolitics

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Not Out, Out, Not Out: Umpire Commits Hilarious Blooper in Australia Women vs South Africa Women Game

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.