Ukraine FM Dmytro Kuleba to begin 2-day India visit from Thursday, pitch for increased support

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 27, 2024, 5:58 PM IST

Updated : Mar 27, 2024, 7:16 PM IST

Ukraine foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba to visit India on Thursday, says MEA

Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine's Foreign Minister, will be on a two-day official visit to India on Thursday. His visit comes at the invitation of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

New Delhi: A crucial diplomatic visit of Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba to India this week is typically watched by the international community. One, for the fact that Ukraine is strongly seeking New Delhi's help to rebuild its war-ravaged economy. Secondly, Ukraine is nudging India to support Ukraine's quest for freedom and independence.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, will be arriving in New Delhi on Thursday, 28 March for a two-day official visit at the invitation of the External Affairs Minister. The foreign minister will be visiting India for the first time since the Russian conflict began in February 2022, MEA said.

His visit comes just a few days after both Ukraine and the Russian President held a telephone conversation with PM Modi. Zelenskyy and Putin have invited Prime Minister Modi to visit their countries after the Lok Sabha elections.

During his visit, Foreign Minister Kuleba will have several engagements, including official meetings with External Affairs Minister, Dr Jaishankar and Deputy NSA to discuss matters about the bilateral partnership and cooperation on regional and global issues of mutual interest. He is also expected to interact with the business community.

Most likely, the agenda of his visit would revolve around the upcoming peace summit in Switzerland and Kyiv is keen to see India attend the summit. Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba on Tuesday extended Holi greetings with an emotional video portraying freedom fighter leader Mahatma Gandhi and his contribution to India's freedom struggle.

In a video post shared on a social media platform, Kuleba confirmed his visit to India next week, marking one of the first official visits of a top Ukrainian leader since Russia escalated a war in February 2022. He asserted this would be his maiden trip- which means the main focus of Kuleba would be meeting top officials of India.

He emphasized Gandhi's contribution to India's independence, peace, and freedom and said Ukraine also needed the same. "Today, India celebrates Holi, the most beautiful and colorful spring holiday. I wish everyone a happy Holi! Standing here in Kyiv, in front of Mahatma Gandhi's monument, I am also pleased to announce that this week I will pay my first-ever visit to India," he said.

In January, Jaishankar and Kuleba held a phone conversation focusing on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and Kyiv's peace formula. Following the conversation, Kuleba had said that he conveyed to his Indian counterpart the peace formula and Ukraine's plan for the 'Global Peace Summit' of leaders.

