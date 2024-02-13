'Ahlan Modi' Event: It's Time to Hail India-UAE Friendship, Says PM in Abu Dhabi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Abu Dhabi's Zayed Sports Stadium on Tuesday

Abu Dhabi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed the India-UAE friendship while addressing the Indian diaspora at the 'Ahlan Modi' event in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates.

After greeting the thousands-strong audience at the 'Ahlan Modi' event with a 'Namaskar' amid chants of 'Modi, Modi' at the Zayed Sports City Stadium here, Modi said he was overwhelmed by the affection at the community programme.

The Prime Minister conversed with the crowd in Malayalam and Tamil and said he had come to meet his "family members". "I have come here with a message of your brothers and sisters from over 140 crore Indians that India is proud of you," he said. The Prime Minister thanked the UAE President for a grand welcome. PM Modi during his address recalled his first trip to the UAE in 2015.

Recalling his first visit, Modi said he was new to the central government at that time and it was the first UAE visit by any Indian prime minister in three decades. "In ten years since then, it is my seventh visit to the UAE," Modi said.

Modi said, "You (Indian Diaspora) have created a new history, you have come from all corners of UAE and every voice saying 'Bharat-UAE dosti zindabad'. "Lakhs of people welcomed UAE's President during his trip to Gujarat for the way he has taken care of Indian diaspora," he added.

The Prime Minister said he has given a guarantee to make India the third-largest economy in the world in his third term. The Prime Minister also spoke about the achievements of his government.

"Our relation is that of talent, innovation and culture. In the past, we have re-energised our relations, in every direction. The two countries have walked together and have gone ahead together. Today, UAE is India's third largest trade partner. Today, UAE is the seventh largest investor. Both the countries are cooperating a lot in Ease of Living and Ease of Doing Business.

"Even today, the MoUs that were signed between us are taking forward this commitment. We are integrating our financial system. In the field of technology and innovation, India and UAE partnership is strengthening continuously. In the area of community and culture, what India-UAE have achieved is a model for the world," the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi further said, "Today, the goal of every Indian is to make India a developed country by 2047. What is that country whose economy is progressing rapidly? Our India...Which country has the world's third-largest start-up ecosystem? Our India. Which country reached Mars in its very first attempt? Our India. Which country reached the lunar south pole? Our India. Which country made the record of launching 100 satellites simultaneously? Our India. Which country developed 5G technology on its own and rolled it out the quickest? Our India."

The Prime Minister further said, "UPI payment to begin in UAE soon and it will make seamless payments between India and UAE accounts possible. (With Agency Inputs)

Read More

PM Modi Holds Talks with UAE President; Bilateral Investment Treaty Inked to Boost Strategic Ties