Netanyahu slams genocide case as ''outrageous'' and says Israel will continue to defend itself

By AP (Associated Press)

Published : Jan 26, 2024, 7:21 PM IST

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to continue the war against Hamas in Gaza, following a UN court ruling that criticised Israel's actions. The court demanded Israel contain death and damage in its military offensive, but did not order a cease-fire.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to continue the war against Hamas in Gaza, following a UN court ruling that criticised Israel's actions.

The Hague: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel will continue to do what is necessary to defend itself, following a ruling from the top UN court that harshly criticised Israel's war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. The International Court of Justice stopped short Friday of ordering a cease-fire in Gaza in a genocide case filed by South Africa.

But it demanded that Israel try to contain death and damage in its military offensive in the tiny coastal enclave. Netanyahu rejected the genocide claims as outrageous and vowed to press ahead with the war. We will continue to do what is necessary to defend out country and defend our people, he said.

