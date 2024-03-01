Maryland State House Placed on Lockdown, Building Evacuated

By ANI

Published : 9 minutes ago

Due to security concerns, the state capitol of Maryland was placed under lockdown. The residents of Maryland were instructed to turn out lights and lock doors. The Maryland Police escorted members out of the capitol building with firearm protection.

Annapolis (Maryland) [US]): The state capitol of Maryland in Annapolis was placed on lockdown at approximately 5 pm (local time) on Thursday due to reported security concerns. The governor's office released a statement, saying, "The Maryland State House is currently under lockdown for a security threat. No other information is available at this time.

"Staff members, personnel and community members on the grounds should shelter in place and listen to directions from any available member of Capitol Police or law enforcement," the statement added. People at the scene were told to lock doors and turn out the lights. Roughly a half-hour after the lockdown began, Maryland State Police worked to escort out staff and other personnel who had been sheltering within the State House building, according to The Washington Post. Troopers systematically searched the statehouse, brandishing firearms, and clearing the building one door at a time.

(More Details to Follow)

