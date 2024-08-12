Maldives' Olive Branch To India Amid Strained Ties: 'India Has Always Been One Of The Closest Allies And Invaluable Partners', Says President Muizzu

New Delhi: In a sudden change in narrative against India, Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu has reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening the historic and close connections between India and Male, reiterating that India has always been one of the closest allies and invaluable partners, facilitating and providing aid whenever the Maldives has needed it.

The President stated that the Maldives is committed to preserving and strengthening the relations with India during a ceremony held at the President's office to hand over the completed water supply and sewerage facilities on 28 islands in the Maldives, funded by the Government of India’s Line of Credit Facility through EXIM Bank of India on 10 August. This comes when the ties between India and Male have been at the lowest amid diplomatic tussle since Muizzu assumed power in the archipelago.

Dr Mohamed Muizzu reaffirmed his administration's full commitment to strengthening the historic and close connections between the Maldives and India. He stated that India has always been one of the closest allies and invaluable partners, facilitating and providing aid whenever Maldives has needed it. In his remarks, the President highlighted that these initiatives would provide significant economic benefits, boost the local economies, and together contribute to the nation's prosperity. He further added that these projects are key milestones in the Maldives' bilateral relations with India.

India's External Affairs Minister undertook an official visit to Maldives from 09-11 August. During the visit, EAM called on Dr. Mohamed Muizzu, President of Maldives and extended greetings from Prime Minister Modi. President Muizzu appreciated India's continued developmental assistance provided to the Maldives and reaffirmed his commitment to deepen the India-Maldives relationship further. At the President's Office, EAM and the Foreign Minister jointly inaugurated, in the presence of President Muizzu, India's Line of Credit (LoC)-assisted project of water and sewerage network in 28 islands of Maldives.

EAM held discussions with his counterpart Moosa Zameer, Foreign Minister of Maldives and reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations. EAM had productive discussions with the Minister for Defence, wherein, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepen the India-Maldives defence and security partnership. EAM also met the Ministers of Finance and Economic Development & Trade and the Governor of Maldives Monetary Authority and discussed ways to strengthen trade and economic ties between the two countries. During these interactions, the Maldivian side appreciated India’s support to the overall development of Maldives, including social, infrastructural and financial sectors. EAM also met a delegation from the Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) led by its President Abdulla Shahid.

In Male, MoUs on capacity building of an additional 1000 Maldivian civil servants in India and the introduction of UPI in Maldives were exchanged. Six High Impact Community Development Projects (HICDPs) under grant assistance from India in the areas of mental health, special education, speech therapy and street lighting were also jointly inaugurated. EAM along with Foreign Minister Moosa Zameer and Environment Minister Thoriq Ibrahim, planted a sapling at the Lonuziyaaraiy Park as part of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s ‘Ek Ped Maa ke Naam’ initiative and President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu’s 5 Million Tree Project.

Furthermore, President Muizzu extended deep gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the friendly people of India for their generous and continued assistance to the Maldives. The President also recalled his recent visit to India, to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Modi and expressed appreciation for the invitation and the opportunity to meet the Prime Minister as well as President of India, Droupadi Murmu.

The President also emphasized that the High Impact Community Development Projects under Indian Grant Assistance demonstrate both countries' close engagement in socio-economic development. He went on to say that numerous revolutionary initiatives are now underway as part of this initiative and that the plan is to accelerate their delivery to communities. He also expressed appreciation for the flexibility offered in restructuring the line of credit arrangement.

He also expressed optimism, saying he anticipates seeing Maldives-India cooperation prosper and develop in the coming years.

Abdulla Shahid, the leader of the Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP), the main opposition party in the archipelago, has warmly embraced the government's unexpected shift in its India policy under President Mohammad Muizzu. Emphasizing the enduring partnership between India and the Maldives, Shahid called on the Muizzu administration to publicly apologize for the detrimental impact caused by the actions, deceit, and irresponsible remarks made by its officials.

In a statement following his meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Shahid expressed unwavering confidence in India's prompt support during times of crisis, likening it to a reliable emergency responder for the Maldives. He highlighted that the initial propagation of anti-India sentiments by the current government through aggressive rhetoric and undermining of a trusted ally has led to the erosion of the Maldives' international standing, economic setbacks, and an array of avoidable challenges and hardships.

President Muizzu has expressed his appreciation to Minister Dr. Jaishankar, for the efforts to strengthen relations between the Maldives and India.