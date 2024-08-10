ETV Bharat / international

Jaishankar Meets Maldivian Defence Minister, Discusses Security Ties Amidst China's Growing Presence

Male: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday held a "very good meeting" with the Maldivian Defence Minister Ghassan Maumoon and discussed bilateral security cooperation and the "shared interest" in maintaining peace and stability in the region.

Jaishankar is on a three-day official visit to Maldives to reset the bilateral relationship, the first high-level trip from India after the archipelago nation's pro-China president, Mohamed Muizzu, assumed office last year. On his second day here, he met Defence Minister Maumoon.

"A very good meeting with Defence Minister @mgmaumoon. Discussed defence and security cooperation, joint initiatives for maritime security and our shared interest in maintaining peace and stability in the region," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

His statement on X came amidst China's growing military ties with the Maldives since President Muizzu assumed office last year. A sophisticated Chinese research vessel docked at a Maldivian port and the two countries have also signed a bilateral military agreement.

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar jointly planted a sapling with his Maldivian counterpart Moosa Zameer and Climate Change, Environment and Energy Minister Thoriq Ibrahim.