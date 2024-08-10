ETV Bharat / international

Jaishankar Meets Maldivian Defence Minister, Discusses Security Ties Amidst China's Growing Presence

By PTI

Published : 20 hours ago

EAM S Jaishankar held a productive meeting with Maldivian Defence Minister Ghassan Maumoon, focusing on bilateral security cooperation and maritime security. The visit, part of Jaishankar's three-day official trip, aims to strengthen ties with Maldives following the pro-China shift in leadership.

EAM S Jaishankar held a productive meeting with Maldivian Defence Minister Ghassan Maumoon, focusing on bilateral security cooperation and maritime security. The visit, part of Jaishankar's three-day official trip, aims to strengthen ties with Maldives following the pro-China shift in leadership.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (ANI)

Male: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday held a "very good meeting" with the Maldivian Defence Minister Ghassan Maumoon and discussed bilateral security cooperation and the "shared interest" in maintaining peace and stability in the region.

Jaishankar is on a three-day official visit to Maldives to reset the bilateral relationship, the first high-level trip from India after the archipelago nation's pro-China president, Mohamed Muizzu, assumed office last year. On his second day here, he met Defence Minister Maumoon.

"A very good meeting with Defence Minister @mgmaumoon. Discussed defence and security cooperation, joint initiatives for maritime security and our shared interest in maintaining peace and stability in the region," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

His statement on X came amidst China's growing military ties with the Maldives since President Muizzu assumed office last year. A sophisticated Chinese research vessel docked at a Maldivian port and the two countries have also signed a bilateral military agreement.

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar jointly planted a sapling with his Maldivian counterpart Moosa Zameer and Climate Change, Environment and Energy Minister Thoriq Ibrahim.

"Pleased to jointly plant a Carambola (Star Fruit) sapling along with Foreign Minister @MoosaZameer and Climate Change, Environment and Energy Minister @Thoriqibrahim in Lonuziyaaraiy Park, Male today. The sapling symbolises our commitment to a sustainable future and the enduring India-Maldives ties," he said in a post on X.

On Friday, he met his Maldivian counterpart Zameer and discussed various aspects of the bilateral ties, including development partnership, defence and maritime cooperation, capacity building, economic and trade ties, and people-to-people linkages.

This is Jaishankar's first visit to the Maldives since the government of President Muizzu assumed office last year. The ties between India and the Maldives came under severe strain since Muizzu, known for his pro-China leanings, took charge of the top office in November 2023.

Within hours of his oath, he had demanded the withdrawal of Indian military personnel from his country. Subsequently, the Indian military personnel were replaced by civilians. The Maldives is one of India's key maritime neighbours in the Indian Ocean region, and the overall bilateral ties, including in the areas of defence and security, witnessed an upward trajectory under the previous government in Male.

TAGGED:

